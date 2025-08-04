Exceptional result for Gordon Bros & Sons team

It turned out to be a very successful day for the Co.Down loft of Gordon Bros & Sons flying with the Cloughey HPS who took the first 15 positions in the NIPA Open with over 10,000 pigeons competing.

Kilbeggan (2) Y/Birds Flown 26 th July 2025 – Liberated at 10.00am in a West Wind.

NIPA Open Kilbeggan (2) Y/Bird 294/10,027 – 1st (1F) Gordon Bros & Sons, Cloughey 1688, 2nd (2F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1687, 3rd (3F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1687, 4th (4F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1687, 5th (5F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1687, 6th (6F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1686, 7th (7F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1686, 8th (8F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1685, 9th (9F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1685, 10th (10F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1685, 11th (11F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1685, 12th (12F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1684, 13th (13F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1679, 14th (14F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1679, 15th (15F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1678, 16th (1G) F Simpson Banbridge 1660, 17th (2G) W Chambers Newry & District 1656, 18th (3G) W Chambers 1655, 19 th (16F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1649, 20th (17F) Gordon Bros & Sons 1649.

NIPA Section A Result Kilbeggan (2) Y/Bird 36/1042 – 1st A O’Hare, Loughgall 1534, 2nd Lee Smyth, Meadows 1523, 3rd B Isbaner, Coalisland & Dist 1521, 4th L Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1474, 5th J McNeill, Coalisland & District 1468, 6th A O’Hare 1455, 7th G Quinn, Coalisland & District 1450, 8th L Hanson 1445, 9th G Quinn 1441, 10th D Quinn, Coleraine Premier 1437.

Coalisland & District – 12/345 1st B Isbaner 1521, 2nd J McNeill 1468, 3rd & 4th G Quinn 1450, 1441, 5th H & J Devlin 1435, 6th P McElhatton 1405.

Coleraine Premier HPS – 12/455 1st T & J McDonald 1504, 2nd & 3 rd L Hanson 1474, 1445, 4th D Quinn 1437, 5th J Hanson 1419, 6th B & D Coyle 1409.

Cookstown Social – 6/155 1st J Campbell & Son 1386, 2nd K Morton & Son, 3rd, 4th, 5th, G & S Smith 1250, 1250, 1249, 6 th J Campbell & Son 1229.

Dungannon & District – 3/14 1st B Loughran 1055, 2nd W Lecky 948, 3rd, 4th, 5 th B Loughran 844, 832, 796, 6 th W Lecky 793.

Windsor Social – 4/159 1st R & J Parke 1496, 2nd & 3rd Kenny Glass 1430, 1430, 4th & 5th Mervyn Simpson 1417, 1416, 6 th R & J Parke 1396.

NIPA Section B Result Kilbeggan (2) Y/Birds 64/2,119 – 1st & 2nd T Johnston & Son Ballymena & District 1521, 1521, 3rd S & J Bones, Muckamore 1505, 4th T & J McDonald, Coleraine Premier 1504, 5th Sefton Thompson, Crumlin & District 1504, 6th R & J Parke, Windsor Social 1496, 7th J Smyth & Son, Ahoghill 1489, 8th SeftonThompson 1483, 9th Steven McConnell, Muckamore 1480, 10th Young, McManus & Sons, Ahoghill 1479.

Ahoghill Flying Club – 5/195 1st J Smyth & Son 1489, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Young, McManus & Sons 1479, 1478, 1478, 1477, 1470.

Ballymoney HPS – 14/483 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Danny Dixon 1448, 1426, 1425, 1425, 1425, 1425.

Broughshane & District – 5/83 1st & 2nd T & M Morrow 1454, 1454, 3rd M Neilly 1395, 4th J Getty 1389, 5th M Neilly 1359, 6th A Purvis 1256.

Ballymena & District HPS – 6/226 1st & 2nd T Johnston & Son 1521, 1521, 3rd Blair & Rankin 1477, 4th & 5th R Service & Son 1468, 1467, 6th K & K Kernohan & Sons 1465.

Cullybackey HPS – 11/388 1st J & J Greer 1448, 2nd Rock & Moore 1431, 3rd A Darragh 1408, 4th Rock & Moore 1405, 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1402, 6th A Darragh1400.

The winner was the partnership of J & J Greer, timing their cheq hen at 12:16:27 to record a velocity of 1448.545. The breeding of the hen is Staff van reet x Veermeerburgen-wilms. With the sire being a son of a gift cock from good friend Keith Kernohan off the Tarzan when paired to a Pitbull x Rondags hen off the line of the grizzly ace wonder. The dam is a g/child to the base cock of most of the loft’s Staff Van Reets, from neighbour and clubmate Gary Gibson. Winner of the Nomination Gary Gibson.

Crumlin & District – 3/115 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Sefton Thompson 1504, 1483, 1467, 1460, 5th R & S Hope 1450, 6th Sefton Thompson 1439. Big well done to Tony Robinson taking the first 4 from Kilbeggan

Kells & District HPS – 4/106 1st & 2nd H Turkington 1436, 1430, 3rd A Barkley & Son 1417, 4th & 5th Surgenor Bros 1409, 1408, 6th A Barkley & Son 1387. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club - H Turkington 1430, Surgenor Bros 1409, A Barkley & Son 1237, Gregg Bros 1226.

Muckamore HPS – 6/199 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6 th Knocker & Bill 1533, 1531, 1531, 1529, 1520, 1512.

Randalstown HPS – 4/130 1st & 2nd Stewart Bros 1425, 1420, 3rd J Millar 1420, 4th Stewart Bros 1384, 5th N Percy & Son 1370, 6th J Millar 1362.

Rasharkin & District HPS – 3/67 1st & 2nd Harold Cubitt 1419, 1388, 3rd & 4th F Barkley 1367, 1352, 5th & 6th W McFetridge 1334, 1333.

NIPA Section E Result Kilbeggan (2) Y/Birds 70/2,928 – 1st Sam Corrigan, Loughgall 1596, 2nd Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social 1580, 3rd S Eglington, Bondhill Social 1576, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th G Stevenson & Son, Armagh 1572, 1572, 1571, 1570, 1570, 9th G Calvin & Son, Annaghmore 1566, 10th David Love, Edgarstown 1563.

Annaghmore – 10/364 1st & 2nd G Calvin & Son 1566, 1547, 3rd & 4th J & E Calvin 1541, 1500, 5th & 6th P Boyd 1483, 1478.

Armagh HPS – 8/367 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, G Stevenson & Son 1572, 1572, 1571, 1570, 1570, 6th E & M Curran 1557.

Bondhill Social – 4/412 1st Davy Calvin 1580, 2nd & 3rd S Eglington 1576, 1550, 4th & 5th Ron Williamson 1548, 1548, 6th Davy Calvin 1545.

Edgarstown – 4/196 1st David Love 1563, 2nd Tommy McClean 1550, 3rd & 4th David Love 1502, 1491, 5th Richard McCracken 1490, 6th David Love 1483.

Gilford & District – 3/84 1st, 2nd, 3rd Tom Wilson 1473, 1472, 1455, 4th & 5th G O’Dowd 1425, 1424, 6th Tom Wilson 1424.

Laurelvale – 4/130 1 t J H Muldrew & McMurray 1402, 2nd & 3rd G & C Topley 1317, 1311, 4th Stephen Fiddes 1300, 5th G & C Topley 1283, 6th J H Muldrew & McMurray 1261.

Loughgall – 6/320 1st Sam Corrigan 1596, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th D & C & P McArdle 1534, 1531, 1464, 1460, 6 th A O’Hare 1455.

Lurgan Social – 19/640 1st Rodney Adamson 1540, 2nd J Douglas & Son 1534, 3rd S Anderson & Son 1534, 4th , 5th & 6th J Douglas 1521, 1521, 1520.

Monaghan HPS – 5/153 1st Richard Mulligan 1462, 2nd Stephen O’Brien 1239, 3rd Gerry Swift 1216, 4th & 5th Stephen O’Brien 1202, 1153, 6th Richard Mulligan 1053.

Portadown & Drumcree – 5/175 1st B Creaney 1546, 2nd J Sterritt 1512, 3rd B Creaney 1504, 4th & 5th J Witten & Son 1502, 1456, 6th J Gordon 1433.

Meadows – 4/174 1st Lee Smyth 1523, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Larkin Bros 1504, 1502, 1444, 5th & 6th Alan Larkin & Sons 1399, 1378.

NIPA Section H Result Kilbeggan (2) Y/Birds 45/1,084 Liberated 09.30 in a West Wind – 1st & 2nd Sean Malone, Foyle 1335, 1332, 3rd, 4th, 5th, Barry Hart, Foyle 1320, 1320, 1320, 6th R Lyle, Maiden City 1312, 7th & 8th Noel & Ciara Doherty, Amelia Earheart 1306, 1301, 9th J McArthur, Limavady 1289, 10th Pat McLaughlin, Maiden City 1283.

Amelia Earhart – 1st & 2nd Noel & Ciara Doherty 1306, 1301, 3rd Andy Mitchell 1205, 4th M & M Rabbett 1203, 5th Noel & Ciara Doherty 1182, 6th M & M Rabbett 1137.

Derry & District – 1st P Hegarty 1254, 2nd & 3rd R Gallagher 1237, 1237, 4th P Hegarty 1210, 5th R Gallagher 1191, 6th M McGrath 1130.

Foyle RPS – 1 st, 2nd Sean Malone 1335, 1332, 3rd, 4th, 5th Barry Hart 1320, 1320, 1320, 6th John Coyle 1236

Limavady – 1st J McArthur 1289, 2nd & 3rd Keith Mullan 1455, 1248, 4th & 5th Pat Irwin 1242, 1222, 6th Keith Mullan 1176

Londonderry RPS – 1st L Flanagan 1144.

Maiden City – 1st R Lyle 1312, 2nd Pat McLaughlin 1283, 3rd J McGettigan 1276, 4th & 5th R Lyle 1271, 1207, 6th Pat McLaughlin 1204.

Mourne & District HPS – 1st, 2 nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Davie Booth 1260, 1259, 1259, 1259, 1256, 1203.

Omagh & District – 1st & 2nd McCord & Turpie 1274, 1266.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – 1st F Patterson 1136.

Coleraine Triangle 2nd Kilbeggan - T & J McDonald Coleraine Prtem 1504, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 149, L Hanson Coleraine prem 1474, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1445, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1437, K Glass Windsor Soc 1430, K Glass 1430, J Hanson 1419, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1409, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1379, B & D Coyle 1371, 1371, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1363m J Hanson 1363, 1363, 1362, B & D Coyle 136, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1339, L Hanson 1330, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1326, 1325, Diamond Bros 7& G McLaughlin 1325, 1325, 1324, L Hanson 1315.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Kilbeggan Lib 9.30am west wind – Sean Malone Foyle 1335, 1332, Barry Hart Foyle 1320, 1320, 1320, R Lyle Maiden City 1312, N & C Doherty Amelia Earhart 1306, 1301, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1283, J McGettigan Maiden City 1276, R Lyle 1271, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1254, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1237, 1237, John Coyle Foyle 1236,P Hegarty 1210, R Lyle 1207, Andy Mitchell Amrlia Earhart 1205, P McLaughlin 1204, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1203, R Gallagher 1191, N & C Doherty 1182, Cincannon Bros Maiden City 1173, L Flanagan Londonderry 1144, M & M Rabbett 1137, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1130, 1130, T Lyle 1127. After a number of near misses Sean Malone finally tops Foyle and tops in City of Derry Federation.

Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Kilbeggan Lib 9.30am west wind – Sean Malone Foyle 1335, 1332, Barry Hart Foyle 1320, 1320, 1320, R Lyle Maiden City 1312, N & C Doherty Amelia Earhart 1306, 1301, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1283, J McGettigan Maiden City 1276, R Lyle 1271, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1254, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1237, 1237, John Coyle Foyle 1236,P Hegarty 1210, R Lyle 1207, Andy Mitchell Amrlia Earhart 1205, P McLaughlin 1204, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1203, R Gallagher 1191, N & C Doherty 1182, Cincannon Bros Maiden City 1173, L Flanagan Londonderry 1144, M & M Rabbett 1137, F Patterson Strabane & Dist 1136, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1130, 1130, T Lyle 1127.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA 2nd Kilbeggan

1st & 2nd Section for Trevor Johnston & Son of Ballymena

The second young bird race of the season was again flown from Kilbeggan in County Westmeath on Saturday 26th July. Liberation was at 10.00am in westerly winds. Locally Trevor Johnston & Son of Ballymena & District timed the best two birds at 12.12pm to win 1st & 2nd Ballymena & District, 1st & 2nd Mid Antrm Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B with both birds doing 1521ypm. An excellent result for Trev who didn’t race last season. The two birds timed a second apart were nestmates from a pair of Sticker Dockers on loan from Gary Gibson.

Next best were Jimmy Smyth & Son who won Ahoghill on 1489 and placed 3rd Combine followed by clubmates Paddy & William McManus with five good birds for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th & 9th Combine with the winner doing 1479. First bird timed was Leideman/Eijerksmp and the second bird a cheq Lambrecht/Simonsz cock. Bertie Blair of Ballymena was placed 8th Combine on 1477 and Robin Service of Ballymena completed the top ten of the Combine on 1468. Other club winners were Marcus Morrow with the top two in Broughshane on 1454, his winning Lambrecht x Vandenbrande was bred off birds from Gary Gibson.

Jimmy & Jamie Greer had the winner in Cullybackey on 1448. Sire of the cheq hen is Vermeerbergen-Wilm and is off a gift cock from Keith Kernohan being down from Tarzan. The dam is a granddaughter of a Staf Van Reet cock acquired a number of years ago from neighbour and clubmate Gary Gibson. Henry Turkington had the top two in Kells on 1436, his winner a Jim Braniff x Paddy Burns cross, Stewart Bros best in Randalstown on 1425 with a black De Meyer cock sitting 7 days and Harold Cubitt best in Rasharkin on 1419, the winner bred fron Gerard Delaney stock. Anyone with a velocity of 1243 or more from 2nd Kilbeggan qualifies for the last 32 knock out.

Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Kilbeggan 39/1285 - T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1521, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1521, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1489, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1479, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1478, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1478, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1477, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1477, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1470, R Service & Son Ballymena 1468, R Service & Son Ballymena 1467, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1465, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1465, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1465, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1465, K & K Kernohan & Son Ballymena 1465, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1463, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1462, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1460, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1454, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1454, J & J Greer Ahoghill 1448, D Dixon Rasharkin 1448, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1446, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1445, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1441, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1441, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1439, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1438, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1437, H Turkington Kells 1436, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1433, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1432, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1431, H Turkington Kells 1430. Mervyn Eagleson PO Mid Antrim Combine.

