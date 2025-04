Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, 12th April continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

HEIFERS

The 230 heifers sold readily with good quality forward heifers to £253 for 530k at £2410 from a Newry producer followed by £432 for 546k at £2360 from a Kilkeel producer. Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £380 to £420 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold to £435 for 630k at £2740 from a Cladymore producer followed by £408 for 600k at £2460 from an Armagh farmer. All top quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £370 to £407 per 100 kilos with several heifers selling from £2500 to a top of £2830 for 740k £382 from a Camlough producer.

stock image

Grazing type heifers sold up to £447 for 470k at £2100 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £445 for 450k at £2000 from a Poyntzpass farmer. A Castlewellan farmer received £442 for 480k at £2120. Main demand for good quality grazing heifers from £350 to £430 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Newry farmer 532k £2410 £453.00; Kilkeel farmer 546k £2360 £432.00; Newry farmer 510k £2170 £426.00; Cladymore farmer 586k £2450 £418.00; Keady farmer 508k £2100 £413.00; Newry farmer 538k £2190 £407.00; Moira farmer 518k £2100 £405.00; Poyntzpass farmer 554k £2240 £404.00; Warrenpoint farmer 512k £2070 £404.00.

Heavy heifers

Cladymore farmer 630k £2740 £435.00; Armagh farmer 600k £2450 £408.00; Camlough farmer 676k £2750 £407.00; Cladymore farmer 644k £2610 £405.00; Newry farmer 640k £2550 £398.00; Cladymore farmer 638k £2540 £398.00; Newry farmer 692k £2750 £397.00; Cladymore farmer 630k £2500 3397.00; Cladymore farmer 612k £2420 £395.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 470k £2100 £447.00; Poyntzpass farmer 450k £2000 £445.00; Castlewellan farmer 480k £2120 £442.00; Poyntzpass farmer 400k £1740 £435.00; Cullyhanna farmer 390k £1690 £433.00; Derrynoose farmer 498k £2150 £432.00; Castlewellan farmer 462k £1980 £429.00; Ballynahinch farmer 494k £2110 £427.00; Castlewellan farmer 512k £2070 £404.00; Loughbrickland farmer 410k £1740 £424.00.

BULLOCKS

The 200 bullocks sold in an excellent trade with forward bullocks selling to £446 for 560k at £2500 from a Moira producer followed by £427 for 564k at £2410 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy bullocks sold to £402 for 630k at £2540. A Newtownhamilton farmer £401 for 614k at £2460. All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £360 to £400 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweights sold from £380 to £458 for 500k at £2290 for a Glenanne farmer followed by £453 for £486k at £2200 from a Markethill producer.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 560k £2500 £446.00; Armagh farmer 564k £2410 £427.00; Glenanne farmer 510k £2160 £424.00; Markethill farmer 522k £2200 £422.00; Glenanne farmer 504k £2100 £417.00; Markethill farmer 548k £2280 £416.00; Markethill farmer 558k £2320 £416.00; Glenanne farmer 588k £2440 £415.00; Glenanne farmer 526k £2180 £415.00; Markethill farmer 508k £2070 £408.00; Markethill farmer 540k £2200 £407.00.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 632k £2540 £402.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 614k £2460 £401.00; Armagh farmer 612k £2450 £400.00; Loughgall farmer 614k £2420 £394.00; Markethill farmer 602k £2360 £392.00; Markethill farmer 606k £2360 £389.00; Newry farmer 624k £2430 £389.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 662k £2550 £385.00; Lurgan farmer 652k £2480 £389.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Glenanne farmer 500k £2290 £458.00; Markethill farmer 486k £2200 £453.00; Armagh farmer 408k £1780 £436.00; Glenanne farmer 498k £2140 £430.00; Glenanne farmer 494k £2100 £425.00; Benburb farmer 480k £2040 £425.00; Poyntzpass farmer 434k £1840 £424.00; Tandragee farmer 478k £2020 £423.00; Glenanne farmer 498k £2100 £422.00; Markethill farmer 454k £1900 £419.00; Glenanne farmer 484k £2000 £413.00; Markethill farmer 448k £1850 £413.00.

Friesian bullocks

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 612k £2050 £335.00; Poyntzpass farmer 638k £2100 £329.00; Loughbrickland farmer 664k £2160 £325.00; Richhill farmer 738k £2370 £321.00; Loughbrickland farmer 624k £1950 £313.00; Loughbrickland farmer 660k £2060 £312.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 508k £1580 £311.00; Loughbrickland farmer 592k £1800 £304.00; Loughbrickland farmer 662k £2000 £302.00; Richhill farmer 680k £2040 £300.00; £453 for 486k at £2200 from a Markethill producer. An Armagh farmer received £436 for 408k at £1780. Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £300 to £335 for 612k at £2050 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer followed by £329 for 638k at £2100 from a Poyntzpass farmer. Top price of £2370 for 738k £321 from a Richhill farmer.

WEANLINGS

The 240 weanlings continued to sell at very high rates. Good quality light males sold steadily from £400 to £490 per 100 kilos with several exceptional lots from £577 for 196k at £1130 followed by £539 for 208k at £1120 from a Cullyhanna producer. A Ballynahinch farmer received £523 for 256k at £1340. Middleweight males to £523 for 306k at £1600 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £506 for 346k at £1750 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

All good quality middleweight male weanlings from £400 to £472 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to £478 for 402k at £1920 from a Newry farmer followed by £460 for 422k at £1940 from a Cullyhanna farmer. An Armagh producer received £459 for 418k at £1920.

Light heifers sold to £604 for 278k at £1680 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £568 for 220k at £1250 from a Ballynahinch farmer. The same owner received £531 for 226k at £1200. Several more light heifers sold from £420 to £519 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers to £559 for 304k at £1700 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £489 for 356k at £1740 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. All top quality lots from £400 to £449 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 196k £1130 £577.00; Cullyhanna farmer 208k £120 £539.00; Ballynahinch farmer 256k £1340 £523.00; Ballynahinch farmer 284k £1410 £497.00; Newry farmer 248k £1210 £488.00; Newry farmer 254k £1235 £486.00; Belleeks farmer 298k £1440 £283.00; Armagh farmer 276k £1320 £478.00; Ballynahinch farmer 296k £1410 £476.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Ballynahinch farmer 306k £1600 £523.00; Cullyhanna farmer 346k £1750 £506.00; Cullyhanna farmer 356k £1680 £472.00; Keady farmer 314k £1480 £471.00; Ardglass farmer 376k £1750 £465.00; Armagh farmer 326k £1500 £460.00; Keady farmer 334k £1520 £455.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1520 £452.00; Ardglass farmer 398k £1800 £450.00; Ardglass farmer 400k £1800 £450.00.

Strong male weanlings

Newry farmer 402k £1920 £478.00; Cullyhanna farmer 422k £1940 £460.00; Armagh farmer 418k £1920 £459.00; Keady farmer 418k £1890 £452.00; Rathfriland farmer 410k £1850 £451.00; Newry farmer 408k £1800 £441.00; Ardglass farmer 408k £1780 £436.00; Cullyhanna farmer 402k £1740 £433.00; Belleek farmer 424k £1820 £429.00.

Light heifer weanlings

Belleek farmer 278k £1680 £604.00; Ballynahinch farmer 220k £1250 £568.00; Ballynahinch farmer 226k £1200 £531.00; Armagh farmer 270k £1400 £519.00; Ballynahinch farmer 232k £1140 £491.00; Armagh farmer 246k £1190 £484.00; Ballynahinch farmer 272k £1260 £463.00; Ballynahinch farmer 248k £1140 £460.00.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Belleek farmer 304k £1700 £559.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1740 £489.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1740 £489.00; Armagh farmer 354k £1590 £449.00;

Armagh farmer 312k £1390 £446.00; Armagh farmer 326k £1440 £442.00; Armagh farmer 318k £1400 £440.00; Armagh farmer 318k £1390 £437.00; Rathfriland farmer 340k £1480 £435.00; Newry farmer 312k £1340 £430.00.