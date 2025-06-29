Excitement builds for the 183rd Omagh Show on Saturday 5th July

Friday, 4th July will spotlight equestrian excellence, with a full day dedicated exclusively to Equestrian Classes. Riders and spectators alike can enjoy a range of competitions designed to impress.

The excitement continues into Saturday, 5th July, with the Main Show Day, a true highlight of the summer calendar. Visitors of all ages can enjoy:

- Top-Quality Livestock Classes featuring cattle, sheep, and more

- A bustling Trade Village showcasing local businesses, crafts, and food producers

- Home industries featuring local craft talents and fruit & veg competitions

- A wide array of Equestrian Events, continuing the proud tradition of the Show’s strong equestrian focus

- Family Fun Attractions including children’s entertainment and interactive displays

- Live music, food vendors, and much more!

With something for everyone from seasoned farmers to curious kids the Omagh Show remains a cornerstone event for the local community and beyond.

Admission and full event details are available at www.omaghshow.com

2 . DSC_5171.jpg Omagh Show will have two fun packed days of activities Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . DSC_5361.jpg Home Industries are always a highlight of the show Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . DSC_4977.jpg The best of local livestock will be on display Photo: freelance Photo Sales