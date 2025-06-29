Excitement builds for the 183rd Omagh Show on Saturday 5th July

Friday, 4th July will spotlight equestrian excellence, with a full day dedicated exclusively to Equestrian Classes. Riders and spectators alike can enjoy a range of competitions designed to impress.
The excitement continues into Saturday, 5th July, with the Main Show Day, a true highlight of the summer calendar. Visitors of all ages can enjoy:
- Top-Quality Livestock Classes featuring cattle, sheep, and more
- A bustling Trade Village showcasing local businesses, crafts, and food producers
- Home industries featuring local craft talents and fruit & veg competitions
- A wide array of Equestrian Events, continuing the proud tradition of the Show’s strong equestrian focus
- Family Fun Attractions including children’s entertainment and interactive displays
- Live music, food vendors, and much more!
With something for everyone from seasoned farmers to curious kids the Omagh Show remains a cornerstone event for the local community and beyond.
Admission and full event details are available at www.omaghshow.com
