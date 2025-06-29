Excitement builds for the 183rd Omagh Show on Saturday 5th July

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
The stage is set for one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved agricultural events as the 183rd Omagh Show returns this summer, promising two packed days of entertainment, competition, and community celebration.

Friday, 4th July will spotlight equestrian excellence, with a full day dedicated exclusively to Equestrian Classes. Riders and spectators alike can enjoy a range of competitions designed to impress.

The excitement continues into Saturday, 5th July, with the Main Show Day, a true highlight of the summer calendar. Visitors of all ages can enjoy:

- Top-Quality Livestock Classes featuring cattle, sheep, and more

- A bustling Trade Village showcasing local businesses, crafts, and food producers

- Home industries featuring local craft talents and fruit & veg competitions

- A wide array of Equestrian Events, continuing the proud tradition of the Show’s strong equestrian focus

- Family Fun Attractions including children’s entertainment and interactive displays

- Live music, food vendors, and much more!

With something for everyone from seasoned farmers to curious kids the Omagh Show remains a cornerstone event for the local community and beyond.

Admission and full event details are available at www.omaghshow.com

Vehicles on display at Omagh Show

Vehicles on display at Omagh Show

Omagh Show will have two fun packed days of activities

Omagh Show will have two fun packed days of activities

Home Industries are always a highlight of the show

Home Industries are always a highlight of the show

The best of local livestock will be on display

The best of local livestock will be on display

