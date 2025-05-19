Expert advice on tree planting from R.J. Woodland Services

ROSS Jamieson, Forest Manager and Director of RJ Woodland Services, is committed to addressing Northern Ireland's lack of woodland cover and can offer expert advice to help bring the benefits of woodland to your door.

Established in 2005 and based in Omagh, Co Tyrone, RJ Woodland Services are a private forestry company providing a complete range ofwoodland services throughout Northern Ireland.

Clients range from farmers and small private landowners to large private estates and public bodies together with charities such as The Woodland Trust and National Trust.

The recent release of the Forest Expansion Scheme allows farmers and landowners with a minimum of three hectares of land in one block to apply for a government grant for a new woodland to be planted.

Foresters Ross Jamieson and David Crawford.

With an application deadline of 30th June 2025, the grant is up to 100 per cent funded, including management to year five, and attracts an annual income up to £425/ha (£172/ acre) for 10 years.

In addition, the land still qualifies for Single Farm Payment.

RJ Woodland Services can advise with the application and any supplementary documentation required in order to submit your application to the Forest Service.

Acting as your agent, their Foresters co-ordinate all documentation to create a smooth application process and follow up with all onsite work required from:

n Free initial site visit;

n Grant application to confirmed letter of offer;

n Ground preparation work;

n Planting, weed control, fencing;

n Operational management and supervisory management;

n Management to year five.

RJ Woodland Services can offer a full range of forest management and contracting services to woodland owners and aim to provide the highest quality of service.

The forests in their care are managed to a high standard. It is a testimony to the Foresters and workforce that they still carry out contracts for many of their first clients dating back to the early days of the business.

RJ Woodland Services are one of the few forest management companies who employ their own labour with currently 14 staff employed in the company, including two Foresters and office staff.

Theybelieve their personal, hands-on approach, offers clients the best service possible, allowing them to build valued relationships withtheir clients, which they have built over many years.

Services include:

n Establishment of new woodland;

n Management plans – thinning regimes, clearfell, restocking, etc;

n Timber marketing –we strive to achieve the best return from your crop;

n Woodland inventory, surveying and mensuration;

n Continuous cover forestry;

n Complete woodland management;

n Final crop harvesting;

n Thinning – the removal of a percentage of the trees: poor quality, double stems and dominant trees which are suppressing the crop.

For more information please contact the office on 028 8554 9920 or info@ rjwoodlandservices.com