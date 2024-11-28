Peter Brown (pictured) is one of expert panellists on the Farming for the Generations workshops, a pilot which is part of DAERA’s transformational new Farm Support and Development Programme and delivered by Rural Support.

The “Passing the Torch - Planning for Generations to Come” roadshow is taking place in La Mon Hotel, Belfast (Monday 2 December), Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown (Tuesday 3 December), Glarryford Farmers’ Hall (Wednesday 4 December), Westville Hotel, Enniskillen (Thursday 5 December). There will also be online Sessions on Monday 9 December at 8pm and Tuesday 10 December at 1pm.

Peter Brown, a solicitor with Martin King French & Ingram LLP and the Regional Organiser of the Agricultural Law Association for Northern Ireland. With his expertise, he’ll guide farm families through the crucial topic of succession planning and more during these free workshops.

He said: “My role is to guide farm families on strategies to cope with loss of capacity for a farmer who is still alive, make transition as straightforward as possible, and ultimately make it easier for those taking over the farm.”

Joining Peter Brown will be accountant Jarlath Devlin from AAB Group and a Rural Support Farm Business Mentor. These workshops will offer a welcoming environment for families to discuss concerns and aspirations, with guidance from trained facilitators. Participants will leave with valuable insights and strategies to help ensure the continued success of their farms across generations.

Email [email protected] or telephone 028 8676 0040 to book your place.

Farming for the Generations is funded under the DAERA Farm Support and Development Programme.