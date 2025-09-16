Explore Nature-Friendly Farming at Shanaghan Hill Farm, Katesbridge

Plans are in place for an open day and farm walk at Shanaghan Hill Farm

The Nature Friendly Farming Network is hosting a special open day and farm walk at Shanaghan Hill Farm on Saturday, 27th September at 11am.

This special open day invites visitors to explore the beauty of the farm, learn about regenerative agriculture, meet the animals, have some food and learn about the work farmers are doing to enhance the environment.

The event is being organised by the Nature Friendly Farming Network and is free to attend thanks to the generous support of Danske Bank.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

- Learn about sustainable, nature-friendly farming practices

- Meet farm animals and hear their stories

- Enjoy food sourced from the land

- Chat with local farmers.

Shanaghan Hill Farm looks forward to welcoming you. Spaces are limited, so be sure to book your free ticket at the following link https://www.nffn.org.uk/events

Event Details: Location: Shanaghan Hill Farm, Katesbridge, County Down BT32 5NQ Date: Saturday, 27th September Time: 11:00 AM Admission: FREE (thanks to Danske Bank)

Shanaghan Hill Farm is a medium sized family farm located in the heart of County Down near the hamlet of Katesbridge. The farm has been in the family for generations and is a destination for lamb that is produced sustainably and in harmony with nature. The owners’ ethics and values are deep-rooted to the core of their business. They passionately believe in producing wholesome natural food that has been produced with respect for nature. They provide the highest possible animal welfare which together with the grass-fed diet produces superior lamb. The farm is a member of both the Nature Friendly Farming Network and The Ulster Farmers Union.