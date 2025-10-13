Exploring the foundations of farming: Soil health event in Cullyhanna

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is delighted to announce a special event focused on soil health and its vital role in farming and biodiversity.

The event, which take place on Wednesday, 15 October at 7.30pm in the Cardinal O’Fiaich Heritage Centre in Cullyhanna, will feature guest speaker Agricultural Journalist Andy Doyle, former Tillage Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

With over three decades of experience in agricultural journalism and a background in crop research, Andy will share his expert insights into how soils function, the pillars of healthy soil and the impact of farming systems on soil and climate.

This event will be of particular interest to farmers, landowners, and those managing land sustainably, offering practical knowledge on how healthy soils can improve productivity, support biodiversity, and build resilience to climate change. ​

Photo of fields over Slieve Gullion captured by Sean McVerry. The event in Cullyhanna, will focus on soil health and its vital role in farming and biodiversity.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Philip Campbell said: “We are proud to welcome Andy Doyle to our district for what promises to be an informative and inspiring evening. Soil is the foundation of our farming heritage and our future. Events like this highlight the importance of protecting and understanding our natural resources, and I encourage all local farmers and landowners to attend and take part in this important conversation.”

Geoparks play a key role in soil conservation by protecting geological heritage, which directly influences soil formation. The diversity of rock types within the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark contributes to a rich variety of soils, supporting biodiversity, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.

This event is free to attend.