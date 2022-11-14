Fabulous final for the Belmont Equine Dressage League

The prizes included rugs embroidered with the BEP logo and a 1kg bag of roasted flaxseed for first place.

Roasted flaxseed has proven anti-inflammatory qualities, protecting the gut and supporting the immune system, lucky four-legged winners! But did you know that BEP roasted flaxseed is human grade quality and can be shared by the rider too? With Belmont Equine Roasted Flaxseed already showing huge results in the racing and showing sectors, Ardnacashel Equestrian was delighted to have the sponsorship of BEP and to host such an experienced and knowledgeable horseman as Richard McCormick.

Kicking things off in front of judge Fiona Young was the dazzling Poppy Smith who has shown week after week that she is a winning team with her Haywards Lasting Impression. Coming home with fistfuls of prizes, Poppy won the Intro Junior class and won this section of the league; came second in the Prelim Junior and picked up second overall in this section. WOW! Just tipping Poppy out of the winning spot in the Prelim Junior class was the fabulous Lucy Marshall and her mount Beau, who won both the class and the league at this level. Two talented young ladies for sure.

Another lady leading all the way through was Cara Swanston in the Newcomers class. Her partnership with Templehill Diamond gleamed throughout the league, taking the deserved overall win in this sector. On the very first week of the league Ellie Miskelly had a whoopsee of a dismount, of course only after placing in the class and not until she had returned to her trailer, ripping her jodphurs in the process. Well, the replacement pair have certainly turned out to be very lucky indeed, as Ellie and her stunning horse Massereene Dorian Grey won not only the Intro Senior today but the overall league as well.

There is almost too much talent to take in at one glance, with Harriet Ward riding Tollymore Lass adding to the glitz and glam of the proceedings and winning all around herself. Taking the win in the Prelim Senior I and II sections of both the last week and the overall league, that no trivial feat.

Meanwhile in the novice class Joanne Cairns took home the red ribbon with Ronnie and the blue in the overall league.

Ben Cousins and his ride Broughshane Boy took second place, having won the 1.10m in the showjumping the day before, it was a successful weekend for this pair. Coming in third but winning the league was Katie Watson and her gorgeous horse Nightlife.

That wraps up the Dressage League and it has been an enjoyable time for all. Coming up next at Ardnacashel Equestrian is a Working Hunting League kindly sponsored by Rosie Alcorn at Coastal Equine Vets. Rosie is celebrating finishing her advanced dentistry certificate having been inspired by Carolyn Perkins whilst working with her at the Equine Dental Clinic. Rosie can also be found out eventing her home produced horses, hunting or stewarding at point to points. She is a regular on the Northern Ireland horse scene and Ardnacashel Equestrian are delighted to have her on board as a sponsor. Check out the upcoming dates online @ardnacashelequestrian.com

Results Sunday 3rd Oct:

Intro Junior: 1st Haywards Lasting Impression(Poppy Smith), 2nd Zara(Holly McCarroll), 3rd Eclat D’Olaine(Scarlett Dodd)

Intro Senior: 1st Massereene Dorian Grey(Ellie Miskelly), 2nd Mirio Mon(Olivia Pele), 3rd Oscar(Christine Hagan), 4th Zebdee Doo Dah (Andree Keen), 5th Walter(Cara Norman), 6th Da Baba Elelphant(Victoria McCandless)

Newcomers: 1st Templehill Diamond(Cara Swanston)

Prelim Junior: 1st Beau(Lucy Marshall), 2nd Haywards Lasting Impression(Poppy Smith), 3rd Ollie(Jesse Hamiliton)

Prelim Senior I: 1st Tollymore Lass(Harriet Ward), 2nd Elsa(Suzanne Cobain), 3rd Lippy(Karen Carnduff)

Prelim Senior II: 1st Ronnie(Joanne Cairns), 2nd Broughshane Boy(Ben Cousins), 3rd Nightlife(Katie Watson)

League Results: Intro Junior: 1st Haywards Lasting Impression(Poppy Smith), 2nd Zara(Holly McCarroll)

Intro Senior: 1st Massereene Dorian Grey(Ellie Miskelly), 2nd Mirio Mon(Olivia Pele)

Newcomers Prelim: 1st Templehill Diamond(Cara Swanston)

Prelim Junior: 1st Beau(Lucy Marshall), 2nd Haywards Lasting Impression(Poppy Smith)

Prelim Senior I: 1st Tollymore Lass(Harriet Ward)

Prelim Senior II: 1st Tollymore Lass(Harriet Ward), 2nd Ronnie(Joanne Cairns)

