Countryside Services will hold a number of face-to-face training sessions as part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS)

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key part of the SNHS is the completion of training developed by CAFRE and it will be a conditionality to receive payments under future farm support schemes.

This training will help farmers to understand and interpret their SNHS soil analysis report, make best use of organic manures, and learn how to create a Nutrient Management Plan. It can be completed from the comfort of their home online at www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who do not have access to online training there is provision of face-to-face training which will involve viewing the videos available online, but in a theatre. This training is being delivered by Countryside Services Ltd.

From left to right: Philip Cargill, Countryside Services. Dr. Andrew Kerr, Contract Manager, Countryside Services Ltd, Dr. Steven Johnson, CAFRE, Mary-Ann Alexander CAFRE.

Dr Andrew Kerr, Rural Services Contract Manager commented: “Countryside Services are delighted to be appointed to deliver this training. We know from our experiences that online training can be a challenge for some and we are glad to be able to offer the training face to face to ensure no one misses out. It is important everyone gets the opportunity to learn how to maximise the value of inputs such as fertilisers to contain costs and maintain water quality. We are also pleased to be partnering with other rural stakeholders in delivering this training”

Places are currently available to farmers for the following training events:

Tuesday 12th November – Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, BT78 1BL – 12.30pm registration, course 1pm-5pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, 20th November – Ardhowen Theatre,, Enniskillen, BT74 6FZ – 10am registration, course 10.30am-4pm

Wednesday. 27th November – Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, BT45 8HT – 5.30pm registration, course 6pm-10pm

Thursday 5th December – Civic Centre, Craigavon,, BT64 1AL – 5.30pm registration, course 6pm-10pm

Wednesday, 11th December – St Patricks Centre, Downpatrick, BT30 6LZ – 10am registration, course 10.30am-4pm

Monday 16th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December – The Burnavon, Cookstown,, BT80 8DN – 10am registration, course 10.30am-4pm

To book your place please use the following link or call Countryside Services on 028 8778 9770.

https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/agriculture/environment/soil-nutrient-health-scheme/

Please note that pre-registration for these events will be essential, and you must bring photographic ID with you.