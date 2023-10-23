As the NI Texel Breeders Club sales come to a close for this season the sale at Beattie Livestock Sales Glenpark Road saw steady trade for Texel rams.

Judge Robbie Foster hands over the Smyths Daleside Champion rosette to Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock for his ram lamb exhibit at the recent NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock Sales Glenpark Road Omagh.

The Club wish to thank Shannon Porter and Smyths Daleside for their continued support and sponsorship for the sale. Thank you also goes to Judge Robbie Foster for taking the time to judge the pre-sale show.

Topping the trade of the evening was Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater ram lamb exhibit, a Craighead Eyecatcher son out of a Teglium Braveheart dam.

He changed hands for 750gns to John McSorley.

Cathal O’Neill accepts the Smyths Daleside Reserve Champion rosette for judge Robbie Foster at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Show and Sale at Beatties Livestock Sales Glenpark Road Omagh.

Coming in close behind for the money was Cathal O’Neill’s Cahore shearling ram exhibit. This strong shearling caught the judge’s eye and claimed the Smyth Daleside Reserve Champion, later selling to James Harkin for 700gns. He is a Mullan Daredevil son out of a Garngour Aristotle daughter.

The buyers returned to the Fairywater pen for the next leading price. This time a Mullan Extra Special son out of a Deveronvale Aftershock daughter took the buyers’ attention and finally saw the hammer drop at 680gns to Seamus McBride.

Also selling for the same money to Patrick McLaughlin was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg 2nd place exhibit, a Mullan Eureka son out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball sired dam.

The sale averaged 474gns for 31 with a 97% clearance rate.

Smyths Daleside Pre-Sale Show Results

Shearling Ram Class: 1 Cathal O’Neill; 2 Andrew Hutchinson

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Martin McConville; 2 Alistair Breen; 3 Jack Ogilby; 4 Gary Beacom

Smyths Daleside Champion: Martin McConville