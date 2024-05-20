A family occasion.A family occasion.
Family fun in the sun for 155th Balmoral Show

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 20th May 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 13:48 BST
The 2024 Balmoral Show saw well over 100,000 visitors flock to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from 15th – 18th May for four days of family fun and an insight into the country’s long standing agricultural industry.

As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the 2024 Balmoral Show offered visitors the opportunity to meet local producers and learn about the food journey from field to fork.

The event’s action-packed programme had something for everyone with thrilling International Show Jumping in the Main Arena, a Six Nations Wool Handling Championship in the Shearing Pavilion and tantalising tastes in the NI Food & Drink Pavilion, not to mention outstanding livestock in the various showing rings. The four days of sun and considerable visitor numbers left Show organisers at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society delighted with this year’s event.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented: “This year’s Show has been a huge success, and we are immensely proud to continue to bring producers and consumers together to celebrate exceptional livestock and food. The Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, is a special occasion for many families and an excellent opportunity to reflect on how the agri-food industry continues to evolve and adapt.”

Spectacular Show Jumping

Spectacular Show Jumping Photo: Aaron McCracken

Award winning livestock.

Award winning livestock. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Sheep shearing.

Sheep shearing. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the main arena

Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the main arena Photo: Brian Thompson

