Left to right: James McKee, Johnathan Crawford, Jack Owens, Trevor Neville, Jenna Gibson, Trevor Nesbitt, Glenn Speer at the RUAS Winter Fairplaceholder image
Fane Valley at the Winter Fair

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:41 BST
The Fane Valley stand was extremely busy at this week’s RUAS Winter Fair.

Staff members were on hand to chat with customers during the day.

Left to right: Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside, David Garett and Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive Fane Valley.

Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive of Fane Valley chatting at the Winter Fair

Left to right: Kevin Havekes, Agronomy & Forage Services Sales Manager at Fane Valley, Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside, Dessie Ferguson Product & Procurement Director at Fane Valley Stores.

Glenn Speer, Business Development Director at Fane Valley and Alan Hopps, DAERA.

