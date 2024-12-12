Fane Valley at the Winter Fair

Staff members were on hand to chat with customers during the day.
1. FV Winter Fair 9.jpg
Left to right: Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside, David Garett and Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive Fane Valley. Photo: freelance
2. FV Winter Fair 5.jpg
Trevor Lockhart, Chief Executive of Fane Valley chatting at the Winter Fair Photo: freelance
3. FV Winter Fair 6.jpg
Left to right: Kevin Havekes, Agronomy & Forage Services Sales Manager at Fane Valley, Ray Winters, Smyths Daleside, Dessie Ferguson Product & Procurement Director at Fane Valley Stores. Photo: freelance
4. FV Winter Fair 4.jpg
Glenn Speer, Business Development Director at Fane Valley and Alan Hopps, DAERA. Photo: freelance