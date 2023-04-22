Fane Valley launch Farmers' Agronomy Handbook 2023

As a farmer owned Co-operative Fane Valley are committed to working in partnership with their customers and shareholders to provide solutions through a combination of advice and best value inputs to ensure sustainable, profitable local production.

The Fane Valley Agronomy and Forage team are fully qualified Agronomists (BASIS, FACTS) and are experienced in a range of fields including soil health and nutrient planning, seed selection, crop protection, grass and forage production, forage utilisation and rumen health. The technical services, offer services, including G.P.S soil sampling, precision agriculture and nutrient plans tailored to your requirements.

Commodities including grain, oilseed, and dairy experienced record returns during 2022, and while prices have fallen from their highs, prices are still historically strong and provide positive indications for the year ahead. Unfortunately input prices have also experienced significant inflation and therefore efficiency is key to ensure optimum returns on farm.

Pictured (L-R): Agronomists - Matthew Hendren, Clive McCoy & Johnathan Crawford

Following the acquisition of a 50% shareholding in Drummonds (Ireland), Fane Valley offers an expanded range of cereal seeds from both the United Kingdom and Irish recommended lists,backed by extensive research and testing at the trial farm outside Drogheda