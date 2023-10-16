Fane Valley launches AgriAdvance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AgriAdvance brings together Fane Valley’s technical specialisms in soil and plant health, animal nutrition and animal health to work in partnership with customers to achieve improved economic and environmental outcomes at farm level.

Trevor Lockhart, Group CEO of Fane Valley, said: “Improving the sustainability of agricultural production systems is a key goal for the agri-food industry.

“At Fane Valley we see the value of delivering a whole farm approach to sustainable agriculture and with dedicated teams of registered Arable and Grassland Agronomists, Feed Advisors and Nutritionists, Animal Health Advisors and Veterinary Surgeons, Fane Valley is uniquely positioned to provide whole farm solutions for customers.

“Advancing soil and plant health is vital to ensure maximum crop performance for grassland and cereal crops. Our team of Agronomists is focused on providing the highest quality advice and technical support to maximise soil and plant health to achieve high yielding grass, cereal and forage crops for our farmers by ensuring optimum nutrient usage, pesticide and herbicide usage, so that the crops are grown in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”

Mr Lockhart continued: “We are also focused on advancing animal nutrition to maximise daily liveweight gains and milk production. Our dedicated team of registered Feed Advisors and Nutritionists provide the highest quality advice and technical support, ensuring tailored feeding solutions and plans to meet our customer’s needs, so that they can advance the performance of their livestock in a sustainable manner.”

“The third key pillar within AgriAdvance is animal health. For many years Fane Valley has had a team of registered Animal Health Advisors throughout its store network. We now additionally have our own dedicated Veterinary Surgeons who provide the highest level of technical support together with testing and analytics and preventative animal health planning.

“Bringing together the capabilities of the Fane Valley technical teams through AgriAdvance forms part of the group’s overall strategy to make a positive contribution to the sustainability of farming and food. We are keen to work proactively with farmers to deliver a whole farm approach to improve the efficiency of milk and meat production, and in turn maximise outputs from the farm in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”