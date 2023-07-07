Fane Valley Stores Attend NSA Sheep Northern Ireland Event
Fane Valley Stores attended the biennial NSA Sheep NI event located at the 850acre Tynan Farm Estate on Tuesday, 4th July to demonstrate and give expert advice on industry leading livestock handling equipment, livestock identification and FECPAK information.
Published 8th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
This event provided a platform for industry representatives such as Fane Valley, breed societies, breeders and companies to assemble and display their products at a single devoted venue. Tynan Abbey Farm has experienced a significant transformation over the past 10 years with soil fertility, grassland management and farm infrastructure all changing drastically.
Pat Donnelly, Livestock Identification Manager said: “It was another excellent NSA Sheep event. We were delighted to attend and speak to many sheep farmers and breeders about our range of TagFaster, QwikEID and Bubblegum sheep tags all available at Fane Valley Stores.”