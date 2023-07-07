News you can trust since 1963
Fane Valley Stores Attend NSA Sheep Northern Ireland Event

​Fane Valley Stores attended the biennial NSA Sheep NI event located at the 850acre Tynan Farm Estate on Tuesday, 4th July to demonstrate and give expert advice on industry leading livestock handling equipment, livestock identification and FECPAK information.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Mark Morrison – Fane Valley Stores Armagh Manager. Pic: Fane ValleyMark Morrison – Fane Valley Stores Armagh Manager. Pic: Fane Valley
This event provided a platform for industry representatives such as Fane Valley, breed societies, breeders and companies to assemble and display their products at a single devoted venue. Tynan Abbey Farm has experienced a significant transformation over the past 10 years with soil fertility, grassland management and farm infrastructure all changing drastically.

Pat Donnelly, Livestock Identification Manager said: “It was another excellent NSA Sheep event. We were delighted to attend and speak to many sheep farmers and breeders about our range of TagFaster, QwikEID and Bubblegum sheep tags all available at Fane Valley Stores.”

Fane Valley Stores Portadown, Sales Advisor & FECPAK Representative. Pic: Fane ValleyFane Valley Stores Portadown, Sales Advisor & FECPAK Representative. Pic: Fane Valley
Lynsay Alcorn and Pat Donnelly – Fane Valley Stores Livestock Identification team. Pic: Fane ValleyLynsay Alcorn and Pat Donnelly – Fane Valley Stores Livestock Identification team. Pic: Fane Valley
