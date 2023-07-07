Fane Valley Stores Attend NSA Sheep Northern Ireland Event

This event provided a platform for industry representatives such as Fane Valley, breed societies, breeders and companies to assemble and display their products at a single devoted venue. Tynan Abbey Farm has experienced a significant transformation over the past 10 years with soil fertility, grassland management and farm infrastructure all changing drastically.

Pat Donnelly, Livestock Identification Manager said: “It was another excellent NSA Sheep event. We were delighted to attend and speak to many sheep farmers and breeders about our range of TagFaster, QwikEID and Bubblegum sheep tags all available at Fane Valley Stores.”