They are excited to sponsor a variety of livestock categories including the Hereford National Show, Dexter Classes, Holstein Classes, Dairy Cow Championship, Overall Dairy Champion, Sheep Young Handlers, Texel Sheep Classes, Blue Texel Classes, Charolais and Border Leicester Sheep Classes, taking place on the traditional date of the last weekend in July.

Fane Valley is a progressive agricultural and food processing business with interests in animal feed manufacturing, agricultural supplies, livestock identification and the provision of agronomy and forage services operating across multiple locations in both Northern Ireland and Ireland. Formed in 1903 Fane Valley remains 100% farmer owned.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Matthew Armstrong, Technical Support Manager at Fane Valley Feeds said: “We are proud to be associated as lead sponsor with Clogher Valley Show, and to increase our partnership and additional support only reinforces our relationship and how highly we rate this event in the agri calendar. The show goes from strength to strength and provides Fane Valley with a fantastic opportunity to engage with our farmer and rural customers.”

Left to right: Gary Beacom, Fane Valley Feeds Sales Representative, Marjory Blackburn, Chief Steward, Sheep Section, Ruth Montgomery BEM, CVAS Secretary, Julie Stinson, Fane Valley Stores Augher Manager, Eddie Boyd, Chief Steward, Sheep Section, Martin Rafferty, Fane Valley Feeds Sales Representative. Picture: Fane Valley

Thomas Barnett, Fane Valley Stores, Head of Retail remarked: “Fane Valley Stores plays a vital role in the day-to-day running of the local farms around the connecting areas of Clogher Valley Show. We are delighted to be able to support the show, and give something back, whilst also supporting our customers. We would like to wish everyone associated with the show all the best for this wonderful family day.”