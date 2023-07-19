News you can trust since 1963
Fane Valley supports Castleblayney Show

Fane Valley is delighted to once again show support to Castleblayney Show and to sponsor the ‘Calf of the Year’ Championship.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

Speaking at the launch, Stanley Henderson, Fane Valley Stores Altnamachin Manager said: “With over 8000 visitors attending the show we are delighted to be associated and to support this event.

"Fane Valley has a great relationship with the Castleblayney Show and we aim to strengthen this over the next few years.

"We are excited to sponsor the ‘Calf of the Year’ Championship. This is one of the main class attractions for the show and we are looking forward to it.”

Left to right: Stanley Henderson, Altnamachin Store Manager, Beth Harrison, Show Secretary, David Montgomery, Show Chairperson and Allen Jones, Fane Valley Feeds Sales Representative. Pic: Fane ValleyLeft to right: Stanley Henderson, Altnamachin Store Manager, Beth Harrison, Show Secretary, David Montgomery, Show Chairperson and Allen Jones, Fane Valley Feeds Sales Representative. Pic: Fane Valley
Fane Valley hope to see you all on Monday 7th August at their trade stand.