Fane Valley supports Castleblayney Show
Fane Valley is delighted to once again show support to Castleblayney Show and to sponsor the ‘Calf of the Year’ Championship.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Speaking at the launch, Stanley Henderson, Fane Valley Stores Altnamachin Manager said: “With over 8000 visitors attending the show we are delighted to be associated and to support this event.
"Fane Valley has a great relationship with the Castleblayney Show and we aim to strengthen this over the next few years.
"We are excited to sponsor the ‘Calf of the Year’ Championship. This is one of the main class attractions for the show and we are looking forward to it.”
Fane Valley hope to see you all on Monday 7th August at their trade stand.