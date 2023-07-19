Speaking at the launch, Stanley Henderson, Fane Valley Stores Altnamachin Manager said: “With over 8000 visitors attending the show we are delighted to be associated and to support this event.

"Fane Valley has a great relationship with the Castleblayney Show and we aim to strengthen this over the next few years.

"We are excited to sponsor the ‘Calf of the Year’ Championship. This is one of the main class attractions for the show and we are looking forward to it.”

Left to right: Stanley Henderson, Altnamachin Store Manager, Beth Harrison, Show Secretary, David Montgomery, Show Chairperson and Allen Jones, Fane Valley Feeds Sales Representative. Pic: Fane Valley