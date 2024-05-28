A total of 59 cattle were entered from 13 different exhibitors. Massive thanks goes out to judge James Ludgate from Rempstone Herefords, Oxfordshire.

Gaining the top prize was Kinglee 1 Victorious from Mr Trevor Andrews, Larne. Born in November 2020, this impressive bull added to his list of prizes which includes champion of the national polled Hereford calf show in September 2021. After coming in first place in the senior bull class, he was tapped out as Supreme Hereford Champion of Balmoral Show 2024. Not content with just Supreme Champion, Trevor went on to take the Junior Champion with Mountview 1 Nirvana. This February 2023 heifer is sired by Supreme Champion, Kinglee 1 Victorious and was also the reserve female champion.

Reserve Supreme Hereford Champion was awarded to the winner of the senior heifer class, Ballypallady 1 Wizzbit from Mr Stephen Cherry, Ballyclare. This homebred heifer is a daughter of one of his foundation females, Hawkesbury 1 Veronica, who has bred previous prize winners such as Ballypallady 1 Top Notch, reserve champion at Balmoral Show 2022.

Reserve Male Champion was Dorepoll 1 Westminster from Dorepoll Herefords, Crumlin. Born in September 2021, his pedigree is full of home breeding being a son of Dorepoll 1 93N Nationwide and Dorepoll 1 T1 Tessa 480. This award is adding to his previous success at the NIHBA calf show in 2022 where he was tapped out as Reserve Senior Male Champion after coming first in his class.

Lurgan-based Ciaran Kerr was the winner of the reserve junior breed championship with Kinnego 1 Amazon. This bull’s pedigree is full of prize winners, being son of NI Horned Bull of the Year and Overall Reserve Bull of the Year 2022, Country Crest Jack, and overall champion of Clogher Valley Show 2022, homebred Kinnego 1 Verity.

The progeny pair class was won by the Haire family, Dorepoll Herefords. The group of 3 animals was won by James & Bradley Richmond of Richmount Herefords with Richmount 1 Archie, Richmount 1 Apples and Richmount 1 Annie.

Judge, James Ludgate, complimented all exhibitors on the efforts they had went to putting on a quality display of Hereford cattle. He was particularly impressed with the standard throughout and commended all for taking part.

COW or HEIFER, born on or before 31st December 2021, in calf or with calf at foot: 1st 42 Watson, Mr Greer Crossgar BT30 9NB, BARNBURN 1 NOLANA.; 2nd 44 Dorepoll Herefords Dundrod BT29 4UB, DOREPOLL 1 CATALINA 681; 3rd 46 Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL, RICHMOUNT 1 VICTORIA; 4th 45 Hamilton, Martin Comber BT23 5JU, GRACELAND 1 SADIE

HEIFER, born on or after 1st January 2022, and on or before 30th June 2022, in calf or with calf at foot: 1st 54 Cherry, Mr Stephen Ballyclare BT39 0BS, BALLYPALLADY 1 WIZZBIT; 2nd 56 Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL, MOYADD 1 WINNIE; 3rd 58 Gill, John Newtownards BT23 6RL, LUSKY 1 WATERMELON; 4th 50 Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB, CARNEYHILL 1 LADY 11TH; 5th 59 Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL, GRACELAND 1 WILD ROSE

HEIFER, born on or after 1st July 2022, and on or before 31st December 2022: 1st 60 Andrews, Mr Trevor Larne BT40 3NF, MOUNTVIEW 1 MIDNIGHT; 2nd 61 Cherry, Mr Stephen Ballyclare BT39 0BS, BALLYPALLADY 1 AGNETHA; 3rd 62 Gill, John Newtownards BT23 6RL, LUSKY 1 ANNIE; 4th 64 Watson, Mr Greer Crossgar BT30 9NB, BARNBURN 1 ACACIA

HEIFER, born on or after 1st January 2023: 1st 69 Andrews, Mr Trevor Larne BT40 3NF, MOUNTVIEW 1 NIRVANA; 2nd 67 Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB, CARNEYHILL 1 GILLIAN 10TH; 3rd 75 Kerr, Mr Ciaran Lurgan BT67 9JD, KINNEGO 1 ANN; 4th 73 Graham, Mr James Portadown BT62 4JQ, RICHMOUNT 1 ABBIE; 5th 68 Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB, CARNEYHILL 1 EMMA 29TH; 6th 66 Graham, Mr James Portadown BT62 4JQ, RICHMOUNT 1 APPLES

BULL, born prior to 1st April 2022: 1st 78 Andrews, Mr Trevor Larne BT40 3NF, KINGLEE 1 VICTORIOUS; 2nd 80 Dorepoll Herefords Dundrod BT29 4UB, DOREPOLL 1 WESTMINSTER ET; 3rd 79 Irvine HND, Dipfman, FRAgS, Mr Robin J Armagh BT60 2JN, GRIANANPOLL 1 VEGAS; 4th 83 Pogue, Mr Stuart Benburb BT71 7ND, GLENSIDE TRILLICK; 5th 81 Hamilton, Martin Comber BT23 5JU, RINGDUFFERIN 1 EWAN; 6th 82 Hamilton, Martin Comber BT23 5JU, RINGDUFFERIN 1 ELI

BULL, born on or after 1st April 2022, and on or before 31st December 2022: 1st 85 Dorepoll Herefords Dundrod BT29 4UB, TYNDALE 1 660 PERFECTION 691; 2nd 89 Gill, John Newtownards BT23 6RL, LUSKY 1 AL; 3rd 84 Graham, Mr James Portadown BT62 4JQ, RICHMOUNT 1 WARSAW; 4th 87 Gill, John Newtownards BT23 6RL, LUSKY 1 ALEXANDER

BULL, born on or after 1st January 2023: 1st 96 Kerr, Mr Ciaran Lurgan BT67 9JD, KINNEGO 1 AMAZON; 2nd 94 Graham, Mr James Portadown BT62 4JQ, RICHMOUNT 1 ARCHIE; 3rd 92 Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB, CARNEYHILL 1 ALBERTO; 4th 93 Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB, CARNEYHILL 1 AMIGO; 5th 97 Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL, MOYADD 1 APOLLO; 6th 99 Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL, MOYADD 1 ATALAS

Progeny Pair: 1st Ivan Haire, Dorepoll Herefords Dundrod BT29 4UB; 2nd Kerr, Mr Ciaran Lurgan BT67 9JD; 3rd Gill, John Newtownards BT23 6RL; 4th Graham, Mr James Portadown BT62 4JQ; 5th Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB; 6th Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL

Group of Three Animals: 1st Graham, Mr James Portadown BT62 4JQ; 2nd Taggart, JK & H Newtownards BT22 2HB; 3rd Gill, John Newtownards BT23 6RL; 4th Fitzpatrick, Miss Ciara Kilkeel BT34 4HL; 5th Hamilton, Martin Comber BT23 5JU

