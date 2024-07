Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monday 1st July saw an entry of 40 top quality cattle at Swatragh which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer with a 100% clearance.

Cows were in great demand, more cows needed.

Bullocks sold to 335p/kg for a Lim at 322kg (£1080) and to a top of £1700 per head for a Lim at 642kg (265p/kg). Heifers sold to 344p/kg for a Sim at 302kg (£1040) and to a top of £1640 per head for a Lim at 572kg (287p/kg). Cows sold to 233p/kg for a Lim at 554kg (£1290) and to a top of £1790 per head for a Lim at 780kg (229p/kg).

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Sample prices:

Fat cows:

Lissan producer, Lim 554kg £1290 (233p/kg), Swatragh producer, Lim 780kg £1790 (229p/kg), Garvagh producer, Lim 554kg £1260 (227p/kg), Limavady producer, Lim 712kg £1580 (222p/kg), Limavady producer, Lim 730kg £1510 (207p/kg), Limavady producer, Lim 712kg £1460 (205p/kg), Kilrea producer, Sim 754kg £1530 (203p/kg), Garvagh producer, AA 548kg £1080 (197p/kg), Garvagh producer, Lim 520kg £880 (169p/kg), Cookstown producer, AA 638kg £1060 (166p/kg).

Heifers

Up to 400kg: Greysteel producer, Sim 302kg £1040 (344p/kg), Coleraine producer, Lim 334kg £990 (296p/kg), Dungiven producer, ST 332kg £860 (259p/kg), Coleraine producer, AA 308kg £770 (250p/kg), Coleraine producer, Lim 322kg £770 (239p/kg), Coleraine producer, Lim 312kg £740 (237p/kg).

401kg and over: Draperstown producer, Lim 442kg £1290 (292p/kg), Swatragh producer, Lim 572kg £1640 (287p/kg), Draperstown producer, Lim 404kg £1140 (282p/kg), Draperstown producer, Lim 432kg £1140 (264p/kg).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg: Magherafelt producer, Lim 322kg £1080 (335p/kg), Swatragh producer, Lim 258kg £830 (322p/kg), Dungiven producer, ST 312kg £910 (292p/kg), Dungiven producer, ST 380kg £1070 (282p/kg), Dungiven producer, Lim 382kg £1050 (275p/kg), Dungiven producer, ST 370kg £960 (259p/kg), Dungiven producer, Lim 338kg £870 (257p/kg), Dungiven producer, ST 352kg £900 (256p/kg), Dungiven producer, ST 354kg £900 (254p/kg).

401kg and over: Draperstown producer, Lim 496kg £1470 (296p/kg), Maghera producer, Lim 488kg £1400 (287p/kg), Maghera producer, Lim 458kg £1310 (286p/kg), Swatragh producer, Lim 642kg £1700 (265p/kg).

Cattle Breeding Sale

Friday 28th June saw 50 quality cattle in Swatragh for the monthly breeding cattle sale which saw a very demanding trade for cows and calves. Three cows with calves at foot topped the sale at £2800 each and maiden heifers reached £1300 for a BB heifer.

Sample prices

Cows and Calves:

Draperstown producer, BB cow with Lim heifer calf £2800, Draperstown producer, CH cow with Lim bull calf £2800, Carnlough producer, BB cow with Lim bull calf £2800, Maghera producer, SHB cow with Lim bull calf £2500, Lisburn producer, Lim cow with Lim bull calf £2440, Omagh producer, Lim cow with Lim heifer calf £2380, Limavady producer, AA cow with CH heifer calf £1620, Limavady producer, BGA cow with CH heifer calf £1600, Limavady producer, BGA cow with CH bull calf £1500, Maghera producer, SHB cow with Lim heifer calf £1500, Limavady producer, BGA cow with CH heifer calf £1400, Limavady producer, IM cow with CH bull calf £1380.

Weekly Sheep Sale

Saturday, 29th June saw a great entry of over 770 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a flying trade for all stock on offer with 600 lambs and hoggets and 170 cull ewes and rams seeing a 100% clearance.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £152 for 2 lambs at 27.5kg and to a top of 660p/kg for 14 lambs at 21.1kg into £139. Hoggets reached a super high of £178 per head for 8 hoggets at 34.3kg and to a top of 520p/kg for 8 hoggets at 34.3kg into £178. Fat ewes saw a brilliant trade reaching £216 for 2 texel ewes with many more lots of ewes reaching very strong prices.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand for a large number of buyers attending both ringside and online.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 6th July - yard open at 7am and sale starting 10:30am sharp, Breeding sheep sold at 12pm

Sample prices

Heavy Weight Fat Lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg):

Aghadowey producer, 2 lambs 25.5kg £144.50 (567p/kg), Desertmartin producer, 1 lamb 26kg £146.50 (563p/kg), Macosquin producer, 7 lambs 25.3kg £140 (553p/kg), Portglenone producer, 2 lambs 27.5kg £152 (553p/kg), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 25.8kg £142 (550p/kg), Coleraine producer, 7 lambs 25.6kg £139.50 (545p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 26kg £140 (538p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 2 lambs 28kg £150 (536p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 26kg £138.50 (533p/kg).

Mid Weight Fat Lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg):

Kilrea producer, 14 lambs 21.1kg £139 (659p/kg), Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 21kg £134 (638p/kg), Coleraine producer, 3 lambs 22.3kg £136 (610p/kg), Castledawson producer, 4 lambs 21.8kg £132.50 (608p/kg), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 23kg £139.50 (607p/kg), Drum producer, 30 lambs 24kg £145 (604p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 3 lambs 22.7kg £136.50 (601p/kg), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 23.6kg £141.50 (600p/kg), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 21kg £125.50 (598p/kg), Draperstown producer, 16 lambs 21.7kg £129.50 (597p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 7 lambs 21.6kg £128.50 (595p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 18 lambs 23.3kg £138.50 (594p/kg), Coagh producer, 3 lambs 21kg £124.50 (593p/kg), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 21.3kg £126 (592p/kg), Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 22.7kg £133.50 (588p/kg), Upperlands producer, 10 lambs 21.2kg £124 (585p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 11 lambs 23.6kg £138 (585p/kg), Dungiven producer, 24 lambs 21.9kg £128 (584p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £140 (583p/kg), Omagh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £137 (571p/kg), Coagh producer, 2 lambs 21kg £120 (571p/kg).

Light Weight Fat Lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg):

Claudy producer, 6 lambs 20.2kg £124.50 (616p/kg), Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £123 (600p/kg), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 20kg £120 (600p/kg), Desertmartin producer, 1 lamb 20kg £120 (600p/kg), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 20kg £119 (595p/kg), Dungiven producer, 13 lambs 20.5kg £119.50 (583p/kg), Garvagh producer, 13 lambs 20.5kg £119.50 (583p/kg), Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 15.3kg £89.50 (585p/kg), Coleraine producer, 18 lambs 20.2kg £116.50 (577p/kg), Omagh producer, 8 lambs 20.8kg £118 (567p/kg), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 20.2kg £115 (569p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 3 lambs 20.3kg £115.50 (569p/kg), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 19.8kg £112 (566p/kg), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 19.6kg £110.50 (564p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 15 lambs 19.2kg £105 (547p/kg), Maghera producer, 4 lambs 18kg £98 (544p/kg).

Fat Ewes:

Aghadowey producer, 2 ewes £216, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £210, Coleraine producer, 5 ewes £192, Coleraine producer, 3 ewes £190, Castledawson producer, 2 ewes £170, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £166, Articlave producer, 1 ewe £164, Macosquin producer, 6 ewes £163, Articlave producer, 1 ewe £162, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £160, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £156, Draperstown producer, 6 ewes £155, Coleraine producer, 5 ewes £150.

