Fantastic trade for Hereford bulls at Premier Sale

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
There was fantastic trade for Hereford bulls at the Premier Sale held at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Tuesday with bulls topping at 4500gns leaving an average of £3623 with a 86% clearance rate.

Leading the day’s prices was Solpoll 1 Alberto from John & William McMordie, Ballygowan. Sired by Herberry 1 Humberto and from the homebred dam Solpoll 1 Amber S13, with a pedigree full of easy calving sires he was victorious in Class 1 in the morning’s judging and after a flurry of bids for auctioneer Trevor Wylie to deal with he was eventually knocked down to Nigel Patterson, Portadown.

The same exhibitors also bred the champion and winner of class 2, Solpoll 1 Arizona. Sired by the 2023 Sire of the Year Solpoll 1 Promoter and from the Panmure 1 Henry daughter Solpoll 1 Starlet L6. This powerful and long bull caught the eye of Judge James Nelson and then purchaser Ivan Haire, Dundrod who paid 4100gns to get him.

The youngest class was won by Dungannon based Alan Shaw with Benburb 1 Bert. A son of Moorside 1 Panda out of the imported Fabb 1 Northern Star daughter Appel 1 Starlight this well muscled young bull had been a 1st prize winner at both the calf show and nation show and sold for 4300gns to William Toner, Coleraine.

Mark & Lawrence Moore sold the 3rd prizewinning Annaghbeg Flavia for the next best price of 2800gns to J & J Herron, Whitecross. A son of Cave Hill Max, his dam is full of home bred genetics.

