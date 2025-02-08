Farm insurance: Why maintenance and safety are your responsibility

Agricultural vehicle insurance policies do not cover machinery breakdowns caused by maintenance issues or general wear and tear.

Unlike road vehicles such as cars and commercial vehicles, tractors are not required to undergo MOT testing, leaving their maintenance entirely in the hands of their owners or operators.

Regular maintenance is not only critical from a health and safety perspective but also vital for ensuring operational efficiency and longevity.

Certain times of the year place more demands on specific pieces of machinery, a reality that farmers across Northern Ireland will understand well.

With the slurry spreading season now underway, tractors that may have sat idle for months are suddenly expected to perform at full capacity for extended periods.

Slurry mixing often involves tractors operating in confined spaces within sheds. Due to the toxic nature of slurry gases, this process is typically carried out away from human supervision.

However, machinery that has been unused for a long time is at risk of malfunction when put under high strain, potentially leading to dangerous situations such as fires.

Tractor fires are often caused by ignition of wiring looms, exacerbated by accumulated dust, debris, or sawdust on the cables. Faulty water pumps are another common culprit. Unfortunately, in such cases, agri vehicle insurance policies will not cover the cost of replacing the failed part. This principle applies to all farm machinery. For example, if a baler breaks down in the field and an insurance engineer determines that accidental damage was the cause, insurance will cover the incident.

However, if the breakdown is attributed to poor maintenance or normal wear and tear, the costs fall entirely on the farmer.

Preventing accidents should always be a top priority, particularly when dealing with hazardous activities such as slurry mixing, transportation, and spreading. These tasks are inherently dangerous, so proper precautions are essential.

If possible, slurry should be mixed on a windy day. Children and animals must be kept away from the area during mixing. Doors and windows in the shed should be opened, and outside mixing points should be used first. Once mixing is complete, the area should ventilate for at least 30 minutes before re-entering.

Transporting slurry by road also carries risks. For instance, tractors turning right while towing a slurry tanker can pose a significant danger if brake lights or indicators are not clearly visible or functional. Poor visibility can lead to motorists misjudging the tractor driver’s intentions, increasing the likelihood of accidents. Ensuring all lighting systems are operational is crucial to prevent such scenarios.

Meanwhile, 2025 has brought encouraging news for livestock farmers, with prices for livestock on the rise. While this is welcome, it highlights the importance of accurately valuing livestock for insurance purposes.

Farmers should assess the maximum value of their animals over the next 12 months when setting sums insured in their insurance policies.

Farmers face many risks in their daily operations, and while insurance policies provide essential protection, they come with clear limitations.

Maintenance and safety are the farmer’s responsibility, and taking proactive steps to ensure machinery is in peak condition can prevent costly incidents and safeguard lives.