Farm minister commits to a profitable and sustainable agricultural sector in Northern Ireland

​Stormont agriculture minister, Andrew Muir, has confirmed his fundamental commitment to secure a profitable and sustainable agricultural sector for Northern Ireland into the future.

​Speaking at this week’s NI Farming Awards event, he said that farming is woven into the very fabric of our communities, adding: “In 2023 Northern Ireland agriculture had a gross output of £2.87 billion with a gross value added of £699M.

“Meanwhile the wider agri food sectors support 85,000 jobs across the region. But beyond the numbers, farming secures rural livelihoods, it preserves our landscapes and guarantees food security for our people.”

According to Andrew Muir, farmers in Northern Ireland have always demonstrated tremendous resilience.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

He commented; “They have successfully adapted to changing market and environmental conditions and also policy shifts.

“Farmers’ continuing ability to innovate and diversify is what makes agriculture in Northern Ireland so successful. As Minister, I am committed to supporting the future of farming.”

Andrew Muir continued: “My department’s new programme of farm support and development has been co-designed with the industry and other key stakeholders to target funding in ways that meet the bespoke needs of Northern Ireland. The overall objective of the programmes is to transition to a more sustainable farming sector.

“It will seek to introduce policies and strategies that recognise the challenge of the environment and climate while, very importantly, supporting our economically and socio significant agri food sector.

“I am also committed to fostering a culture of innovation, supporting the use of new technologies and supporting farming businesses to diversify.”

The farm minister believes that, given fast-changing market conditions, a commitment to innovation on the part of farming and food in Northern Ireland will be crucially important in determining its future prospects.

He further explained: “Whether its precision farming, digital agriculture or advances in genetics and breeding, we need to embrace new ways of thinking and working.

“But innovation is not just about new technology: it’s also about new business models, product development and new value added services.”

The farm minister characterised a drive towards diversification as one that would enhance both the profitability of individual farm businesses and the rural economy as a whole.

He commented: “Alongside innovation and diversification, sustainability will be at the heart of everything we do.

“Farmers are the custodians of our landscape and natural resources. They manage 75% of our land area. The choices made by farmers have a profound impact on our environment. I know that many are already leading the way in sustainable farming practices.

“This is being achieved through reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, improving soil health, improving biodiversity levels and also offering renewable energy solutions.”

Andrew Muir specifically referenced the Northern Ireland Executive’s draft programme for government and the concept of ‘Planet’ established as one of the three missions contained within it.

This approach will help harness the potential of a green growth economy while ensuring we provide an equitable transition to a sustainable and affordable society as we take responsibility for decarbonising our economy and society.

The farm minister also emphasised the significance of Northern Ireland’s first Environmental Improvement Plan.

In concluding he stressed the role that staff within the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural affairs will play in helping Northern Ireland’s farming sectors transition to a more sustainable future.