The UFU encourages farmers to always stop and think before carrying out work on the farm to make sure they are doing so in the safest way possible. The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has lots of guidance on farm safety online (www.hseni.go.uk) and have created four Farm Safe Essentials listed below, which flags key dangers and advice on how to stay safe.

Check your brakes

No brakes, no chance. Faulty brakes or not applying them properly are still killing people on our farms. A regular safety check and good maintenance will keep everyone safe.

Farm safety is key

Plan safe spaces

Don’t be caught out by bulls. Attacks by bulls are still one of the most common causes of deaths on farms. Always ensure you plan a safe space.

Give slurry space

Slurry gas: One breath can kill. Follow the slurry code (can be found on the HSENI website) and stay out of the shed for at least 30 minutes after mixing starts.

Stay off roofs