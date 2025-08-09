Farm support charity feeling the pressure

In recent years, the farming community has faced growing pressure from multiple directions – climate change, volatile markets, increasing operational costs, regulatory demands, and shifting consumer expectations.

These challenges are not only affecting farm incomes but also placing a significant strain on the mental health and overall well-being of farmers and their families.

As a result, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, Rural Support, are seeing more farmers reaching out for help, particularly in the Western and Northern Health Trust, with financial planning, emotional support, mental health, and crisis intervention being the key issues. At the same time, broader issues such as rural isolation, succession concerns, and unpredictable weather patterns are compounding stress and uncertainty in the agricultural sector.

While current farmgate prices are generally strong, they come on the heels of several extremely challenging years. In the aftermath of COVID‑19, the invasion of Ukraine and Storm Eowyn, soaring input costs and market disruption have left many farmers with significant financial losses. There is also still the lingering uncertainly around Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) and Inheritance Tax relief which is driving fear and anxiety amongst our farming families. ​

A local farmer at his breaking point.

“Rural Support is a vital lifeline,” said Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support. “From financial guidance and mental health support to crisis assistance and simply being a listening ear, we help farmers navigate hardship and regain stability. By offering compassionate, confidential, and practical help, Rural Support plays a crucial role in sustaining the wellbeing of our farming community and preserving the future of agriculture.”

Since January 2025, Rural Support have helped 62 families with farm business support and a further 38 families have also received counselling support, both in the comfort of their own home and family farm. ​

demand continues to grow, it’s clear that a collective effort is needed to ensure Rural Support can meet the needs of our farming community.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes, emphasised: “No one in the agricultural community should face hardship alone. By working together - through financial contributions, strategic partnerships, staff training, awareness campaigns, or in‑kind support; we can build a more resilient, supported, and sustainable farming sector for the future. I would encourage all farmers, agri-sector stakeholders, and wider community partners to support this vital lifeline.”

If you or someone you know needs help or would like to support Rural Support, contact their free confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678 (Monday–Friday, 9 am–9 pm), or visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’.