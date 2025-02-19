Farm Sustainability Transition Payment - how to find out more

A series of seven Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) awareness events will take place

The Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP), part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme, will replace the current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in 2025 and will provide a vital safety net payment for farm businesses.

FSTP is intended to provide a transition from BPS to the introduction of the Farm Sustainability Payment in 2026.

A series of seven Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) awareness events will take place throughout Northern Ireland from Monday 24 February, where full details of the FSTP and the range of other schemes included within the SAP will be available.

SAP Awareness Event dates and locations:

- Monday 24 February, Loughry Campus, Cookstown

- Tuesday 25 February, Greenmount Campus, Antrim

- Thursday 27 February, Enniskillen Campus, Enniskillen,

- Tuesday 04 March, Mourne Country Hotel, Newry

- Thursday 06 March, Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine

- Monday 10 March, Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane

- Wednesday 12 March, Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch

Three information sessions will be held at each location, at 11.00am, 2.00pm and 7.30pm. Following a formal presentation, there will be an opportunity to discuss with College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Advisers how your business can benefit from the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

Prebooking is not required and for more information please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk