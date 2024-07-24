Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference continue to gather momentum. The event takes place in Belfast between 19 and 21 November.

In addition to the conference itself, two – much anticipated - dairy farm visits have been included within the itinerary for the event.

Trevor Alcorn, a member of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships’ committee for Northern Ireland, believes the visits will add significantly to the experiences garnered by the 400 plus delegates that are expected to attend the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “The visits will be hosted by the McCracken family and the management team at Blakiston Houston’s Reynolds’ farm.

Nuffield Northern Ireland's Trevor Alcorn (centre) discussing preparations for the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference, taking place in Belfast this November, with Richard Moore (left) and Sam Rooney from John Thompson & Sons. John Thompson & Sons is a sponsor of the upcoming event

“Both locations are in North Down area and are easily accessed from Belfast. They have been specifically chosen to highlight the ongoing commitment and innovation being achieved, across the board, within Northern Ireland’s dairy sector.”

Meanwhile, the first three Nuffield ‘Next-Gen’ scholars have recently completed their dairy farm study tour of England, Wales and Scotland.

This new commitment on the part of the Nuffield Scholarships Trust has been trialled in Northern Ireland. The programme is targeted at applicants between 18 and 24 years-of-age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inaugural scholars are: Bronagh Dempster, form Co Down; Ewan McCracken, also from Co Down and Kirsten Henry, from Co Tyrone.

Trevor Alcorn again: “Following an initial induction in London, Bronagh, Ewan and Kirsten have spent a month visiting dairy farms managed by Nuffield Scholars in England, Scotland and Wales.

“Their study tour included visits to 45 leading dairy businesses within 29 days.

“I am tremendously looking forward to hearing about their experiences and what they have learnt from their study visits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Next-Gen scholars will also attend the November conference in Belfast.”

He concluded: “A total of 29 Nuffield scholars will be presenting at the conference. They bring with them a tremendous depth of experience and know-how across the entire breadth of farming systems and agribusiness strategies from travels around the world.

“Adding to this is the quality of the facilities available to us over the three days: the use of the Assembly Rooms in Belfast as our main conference venue, the hosting of the conference dinner in the Titanic Building and the tremendous farm visits that will complement the entire proceedings.”