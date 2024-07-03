Farm walk planned on Co Down sheep farm that focuses on profit from pasture
On Wednesday 10 July at 7.30pm, father and son, Seamus and Paraic McNeill will host a sheep focused meeting on their farm in Annaclone, Co. Down.
The main enterprise on the McNeill farm is the 230-ewe spring lambing flock. The focus in recent years has been on streamlining management and taking steps to improve grass performance across the farm. Steps taken include developing a rotational paddock grazing systems and introducing multi-species (MSS) and red clover swards. The red clover swards were introduced as part of the current AgriSearch project “ZeroNsile”, looking into the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured nitrogen (N) fertiliser.
Paraic is also part of the AgriSearch GrassCheck project, focusing on measuring and monitoring grass growth on a weekly basis, and the Beacon Farm Network, with a carbon footprint completed to help inform and developing an innovative, resilient, and sustainable farm system. Until recently, the farm was involved in the NI Better Sheep Programme where the business seen its gross margin per hectare more than double from 2019 to 2022.
This is a great opportunity to come along and see a very efficient sheep production system. CAFRE Advisers will be present on the night to discuss the technologies and targets.
