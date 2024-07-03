Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is hosting a series of farm walks that aim to demonstrate a range of grassland management and livestock technologies that are in place and their importance within profitable and sustainable beef and lamb production systems.

On Wednesday 10 July at 7.30pm, father and son, Seamus and Paraic McNeill will host a sheep focused meeting on their farm in Annaclone, Co. Down.

The main enterprise on the McNeill farm is the 230-ewe spring lambing flock. The focus in recent years has been on streamlining management and taking steps to improve grass performance across the farm. Steps taken include developing a rotational paddock grazing systems and introducing multi-species (MSS) and red clover swards. The red clover swards were introduced as part of the current AgriSearch project “ZeroNsile”, looking into the feasibility and practicalities of producing silage without the use of manufactured nitrogen (N) fertiliser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paraic is also part of the AgriSearch GrassCheck project, focusing on measuring and monitoring grass growth on a weekly basis, and the Beacon Farm Network, with a carbon footprint completed to help inform and developing an innovative, resilient, and sustainable farm system. Until recently, the farm was involved in the NI Better Sheep Programme where the business seen its gross margin per hectare more than double from 2019 to 2022.

Paraic McNeill and CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser, Jack Friar, discussing red clover for silage ahead of the farm walk on 10 July.

This is a great opportunity to come along and see a very efficient sheep production system. CAFRE Advisers will be present on the night to discuss the technologies and targets.