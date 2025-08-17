The Ulster Farmers’ Union is inviting submissions for a facilitator

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union invites submissions for a facilitator to develop a training course and any necessary associated resources to help improve understanding and awareness of farmers around assessing their own waterways and farms and the link to water quality.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The UFU has been awarded funding through the DAERA Environment Fund for a Farm Water project, working in partnership with The Rivers Trust (TRT) and Countryside Services Ltd (CSL). There are three parts to the project:

- To train and upskill CSL farm advisers on water quality issues

- Review information that is provided to farmers

- Develop a training course

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to help farmers connect with the aquatic environment by increasing knowledge and awareness of the impact of farm activities on water and link with and prepare resources for the planned expansion of the Sustainable Catchment Programme (SCP) and future water quality projects. We see this project as laying the foundations for future work on farms around water quality across Northern Ireland and even contribute to water quality protection efforts on a cross-border basis where river catchments straddle the border.

Process for submissions

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Monday 1 September 2025.

Please email submissions to [email protected] only soft (electronic) copies will be accepted.

For more information please visit, https://www.ufuni.org/farm-water-project-invitation-to-tender-for-a-facilitator-2/.