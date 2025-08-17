Farm Water Project – Invitation to tender for a facilitator
The UFU has been awarded funding through the DAERA Environment Fund for a Farm Water project, working in partnership with The Rivers Trust (TRT) and Countryside Services Ltd (CSL). There are three parts to the project:
- To train and upskill CSL farm advisers on water quality issues
- Review information that is provided to farmers
- Develop a training course
The aim is to help farmers connect with the aquatic environment by increasing knowledge and awareness of the impact of farm activities on water and link with and prepare resources for the planned expansion of the Sustainable Catchment Programme (SCP) and future water quality projects. We see this project as laying the foundations for future work on farms around water quality across Northern Ireland and even contribute to water quality protection efforts on a cross-border basis where river catchments straddle the border.
Process for submissions
The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Monday 1 September 2025.
Please email submissions to [email protected] only soft (electronic) copies will be accepted.
For more information please visit, https://www.ufuni.org/farm-water-project-invitation-to-tender-for-a-facilitator-2/.