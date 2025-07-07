Farmer convicted on animal welfare charges

stock image

Tiernan McMullen (23) of Granary Drive, Keady, Armagh was convicted today (Monday) at Newry Court of five charges under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and one charge under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) Regulations 2015.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McMullen was convicted on:

- three charges of failure to ensure the needs of an animal were met.

- two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

- one charge of failure to dispose of an animal carcase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMullen was convicted in his absence and fined £1,200 plus £15 offender levy.

The case arose following a welfare inspection carried out by DAERA Welfare and Enforcement Officers on the 23 February 2024.

On inspection, a large number of animals were found to be in poor condition with no access to feed. Some animals had no access to dry lying and one bovine carcase was found among living animals.

In addition four sick animals, one of which was euthanised by a DAERA veterinary officer as in their opinion it was suffering unnecessarily, had not been isolated for appropriate treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only feed identified on the premises was a pile of grass silage in an open yard which the animals were lying and defecating on. This silage was contaminated and was unsuitable both in quality and quantity to be a feed supply for the almost 100 animals present in the yard at that time. The animals in this yard had access to unsuitable shelter that was deep with slurry and had defective roofing near the entrance which had the potential to injure the animals.