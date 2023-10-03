Farmer failed to notify movement of cattle
Farmer Stephen Donald, of Carrick Road, Loughbrickland, was convicted at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday of two charges of failure to notify the movement of cattle out of his herd or death of cattle.
Fifty-three-year-old Mr Donald pleaded guilty and was fined £700 plus £15 offender levy.
The case arose following a cattle identification inspection of his herd by DAERA’s welfare and enforcement officers.