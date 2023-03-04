Farmer voices concern for NI Sheep Scab initiative

A Northern Ireland farmer has warned that sheep scab is more common than most farmers imagine and fears they are not taking appropriate action to deal with it.

​Since commencing in September 2022, over 70 farms across Northern Ireland have availed of a Sheep Scab initiative to help eradicate scab from flocks. The project, entitled “Factors influencing endemic disease in the NI sheep flock”, is funded by BBSRC and it focuses on uniting farmers, vets and other industry professionals to tackle this devastating disease.

One farmer who has taken part in the project has voiced his support of the project and explained the background to his involvement, saying: “I have been farming for over 40 years on my mixed sheep and beef enterprise. A few months ago I noticed on the wire fencing around the perimeter of my fields a lot of wool; shortly after that my sheep started to deteriorate in condition, lose appetite and start excessively scratching. My local vet let me know of the Sheep Scab Scheme and thankfully I have got the problem resolved before there were any fatalities.”

Sheep Scab is a highly contagious disease: the mite can survive for 15-17 days off the sheep, so can be spread through handling facilities or via scratching posts. The disease is a significant welfare concern for affected sheep as well as an economic concern for farmers and the wool industry.

The flock owner commented: “As a farmer the Sheep Scab Scheme was a good opportunity to avail of tailored support from my vet and avail of treatment options that would suit my sheep farm business. It was the first time that I had got scab in my flock, and it is a devastating disease to get and very difficult to control and get rid of once it’s in.”

The scheme provides participants with advice on Sheep Scab investigations and, where necessary, provides support to assist with treatment. Participants nominate a vet who is funded to undertake a farm visit and investigate if Sheep Scab is likely to be present in their flock. Following tests, if their vet recommends that treatment is required, the scheme will fund the supply of prescribed medicines up to a reasonable limit. (The costs of application of dip or treatment with injectables are borne by the flock owner).

Stating his view, the farmer said: “I have a few frustrations about scab, it is more common than most farmers imagine and they are not taking appropriate action to deal with it. Live markets see a lot of itchy sheep sold through them and no one seems to be bothering including DAERA. There is a lack of dipping courses available hence the reason I opted for injectables and not dip. Although if I was to do it again, I would dip and get a contractor in but hopefully next year is better!’