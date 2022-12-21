Farmers asked to urgently check all water supplies for leaks or bursts

In recent days NI Water have located a significant number of bursts on animal drinking troughs running full flow which is putting substantial strain on water supplies across the network.

Farmers should inspect all drinking troughs, sheds, yards, outdoor taps and outhouses which have a water supply. You should also check your water meter for high flows. A high flow on your water meter (Non-Domestic Customers) will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within your property. Please immediately turn off any leaking supplies to avoid an excessive water bill and reduce the current demand across the network for water.

Des Nevin, Director of Customer and Operations with NI Water said: “Following the cold snap in mid December, we are experiencing a significant increase in demand for water which has been brought on by leaks and burst pipes, many of which are on private property.

Ballyquin Road drinking trough leak

"With many animals being housed at this time of year, we are coming across a concerning number of bursts on drinking troughs in fields which are running at full flow. This is draining thousands of litres out of the distribution network every hour. We’re asking farmers to carry out a quick inspection of any water supplies they have on their farm for leaks or bursts. If there are no stock out in your fields, please turn off the water supply to your drinkers. Like any business, farmers don’t want to be facing a hefty water bill for a burst pipe when the next meter reading cycle takes place.”

Advice for farmers

- Inspect all your water supplies for leaks or bursts. Please inspect drinking troughs, sheds, yards, outdoor taps and outhouses which have a water supply

- Check your water meter for high flow which will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within your property.

- Immediately isolate and turn off any leaking supplies

