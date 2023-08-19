Farmers at risk of losing payments

Farmers in Fermanagh, South Tyrone and West Armagh fall into the Zone 2 area of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA’s) Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, to strongly consider registering for the scheme.

Commenting, UFU president David Brown said: "Recent data released by DAERA shows that over 60% of farmers in the zone two area for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme have not yet applied. This figure is extremely worrying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If farmers fail to apply to the scheme before the deadline, they could lose future farm payments.

UFU president David Brown. Pic: UFU

"DAERA have made it clear that being part of the scheme will be a requirement for future agriculture support payments and have assured farmers that it will not use information from the scheme for regulation purposes.”

He added: "Farm payments are critical to sustaining family farms across Northern Ireland and I do not want any of our members to lose this essential support because they missed the deadline for the soil scheme.

“If farmers in zone two do not apply, it will also put them a step behind those who do. This new scheme will have massive benefits for farm businesses as well as delivering for the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Northern Ireland is the first region to establish an extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, below and above ground carbon stocks. Farmers do not want to get left behind on this.

"The scheme will be critical as we progress towards climate change targets adopting a science led, evidence-based approach and will also help to improve water quality.”

David Brown concluded: "I urge all farmers to make it a priority to begin their application today for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. This is especially for those who may need to reach out to their local DAERA office about their application. This will require extra time."

Turn to page 11

Ulster Unionist spokesperson on Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, Tom Elliott, has called on all farmers in Fermanagh, South Tyrone and West Armagh - who fall into the Zone 2 area of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA’s) Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, to strongly consider registering for the scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Elliott commented: “This is a very positive project, which DAERA are funding at an overall cost of £37 million. The scheme will involve soil sampling, from which the farmer will receive soil analysis reports and training help to prepare soil nutrient management plans.

“Farmers should also be aware that in order to qualify for farm support payments that will replace the current Basic Payment Scheme they will be required to have participated in this Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

" Therefore it is not only beneficial to the farm by providing soil analysis results, it will also assist with claiming any future farm support schemes.”

He continued: “Previous department supported soil analysis schemes also proved very successful and helpful to farmers, and is a pro-active measure in assisting to improve the environment by positive action from the analysis results.

“DAERA has provided a very straightforward and easy to use application, which is accessed through your online DAERA Portal.