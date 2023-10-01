News you can trust since 1963
Farmers feeling isolated after dog attacks on sheep

DUP Clogher Valley Councillor Mark Robinson has hosted a roundtable with farmers and Mid Ulster Council following sheep being attacked by dogs.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Councillor Robinson said: “Last week as a councillor for Clogher Valley, we hosted a meeting between MUDC staff, and local farmers/land owners in Dergina Orange Hall. This was in relation dog attacks on sheep in the locality, where a number of sheep had to be put down and others required veterinary treatment as a consequence of the attacks, leaving the farmer to foot the bill of almost £1000.

"One farmer recalled how he had contacted council staff in relation to the dog attacks but was still awaiting a follow up call from council. A number of farmers shared the frustration with council staff saying they felt it was a waste of time reporting such incidents.

"A dog can bring so much enjoyment to a family, but dog owners must also be responsible for their pet and know their whereabouts at all times.

Injured sheep after a dog attack. Pic: Mark RobinsonInjured sheep after a dog attack. Pic: Mark Robinson
"After much discussion around the issue a senior member of council staff assured farmers the incidents would be thoroughly investigated and lessons learned. I comment MUDC staff for accepting the invitation to attend and also local farmers for giving up their time to air their frustrations and Dergina lodge for facilitating the meeting in the hall and also providing refreshments.”