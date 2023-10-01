Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Robinson said: “Last week as a councillor for Clogher Valley, we hosted a meeting between MUDC staff, and local farmers/land owners in Dergina Orange Hall. This was in relation dog attacks on sheep in the locality, where a number of sheep had to be put down and others required veterinary treatment as a consequence of the attacks, leaving the farmer to foot the bill of almost £1000.

"One farmer recalled how he had contacted council staff in relation to the dog attacks but was still awaiting a follow up call from council. A number of farmers shared the frustration with council staff saying they felt it was a waste of time reporting such incidents.

"A dog can bring so much enjoyment to a family, but dog owners must also be responsible for their pet and know their whereabouts at all times.

Injured sheep after a dog attack. Pic: Mark Robinson