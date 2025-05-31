'Farmers have found their voice – The minister must listen or go'

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has claimed that farmers have found their voice and the Minister ‘must listen or go’.

Speaking after attending NAP consultation event at Greenmount he called on the proposals to be withdrawn.

Mr Gaston added: "Farmers are the true custodians of our countryside. Any future environmental policy must be developed in partnership with them—not imposed on them.

"If Minister Muir had any serious concern for the agri sector, he would have been present to hear the fear and anger in that room. But he wasn’t. In fact, there wasn’t a single representative from his party in the room. The industry was left to face civil servants, none of whom could even raise a hand in support of the proposals they were sent to defend. Not one.

"And while the Department could cite figures on agriculture, they had no answers—none—on the impact of NI Water or septic tanks on water quality. When I asked about food security, they had nothing. The silence spoke volumes.

"Worse still, there was no sign of any meaningful consultation. No one from the Department appeared to be recording feedback from the Q&A session—despite speaker after speaker rising with heartfelt conviction, warning of the devastating impact these plans will have on their livelihoods and the future of farming in Northern Ireland,” added Mr Gaston.

"Who is consulting with who? Because from today’s meeting, it looks like the Department is consulting with itself. Farmers have found their voice. If the Minister won’t listen, he should go. In truth, I’d welcome both."