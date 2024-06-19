Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farmers in North Tyrone and Co Derry/Londonderry are invited to register for Zone 3 of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS). Registration opens on Monday 24 June and closes on Saturday 31 August 2024.

If your farm business is in Zone 3, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will write to you and invite you to register. Registration is online via your Government Gateway Account at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/onlineservices

To date over 6,000 farmers in Zone 1 and 6,000 farmers in Zone 2 have received soil analysis results for their farms, including pH, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca) and sulphur (S), together with organic matter estimation and crop specific lime and fertiliser recommendations.

Participation in the SNHS will be a requirement to receive payments under future farm support schemes. This conditionality requires participation in the SNHS and completion of the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) SNHS training when it is offered to farmers.

CAFRE SNHS training is available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training and it provides advice on the interpretation of the analysis reports, preparation of nutrient management plans and the role of carbon on farms.