Farmers invited to two Lely Open days on the 16th and 24th of April

Lely Center Eglish open day 16th April.

On the 16th of April farmers are invited to the McCullagh farm in Greencastle outside Omagh.

The farm is run by Michael and Kieran McCullagh, they run a total herd of c. 200 Holstien cows with 184 cows currently milking on three Lely Astronaut A5’s installed 5 months ago.

Cows are averaging c. 35 kg’s, with 3.3 visits per cow resulting in over 600 milkings a day and a total output over 6,000 litres per day. BF is 4.34 and PT is 3.34, having breed for robot friendly cows for many years milk speed is an excellent 3.1 kg per minute allowing 12% free time resulting in very few cows needing to be collected.

“The cows adjusted faster than I expected,” says Kieran. “The start-up process went smoother than I thought, within two weeks most were coming themselves.

“Labour has been transformed on the farm,” Kieran explains. “I get up about 2 hours later now, but all the routine tasks are still done for my usual 9am breakfast! It’s like having an extra 2 nights sleep a week, I feel much better now and not under the same pressure. The flexibility is great at busy times of the year you can stay in the fields to do work to take advantage of the good weather when it is there! The cows are up an average of about an extra 5 litres a day which will more than cover the extra cost of the robots. The Lely robots have transformed my life, I’m very happy with them, the robots have taken the hard work out of milking!” commented Keiran.

Come along to 266 Gorticashel Road, Greencastle BT79 7SB between 11 and 3pm on the 16th of April to find out more. There will be a Q&A with Kieran and talks by Lely Center Eglish and John Thompson and Sons Ltd.

Lely Center Eglish Open day 24th April

On the 24th of April farmers are invited to Lisnamuck Holstiens run by the Fullerton family of Sean, Kevin and Margaret in Maghera. The herd of c. 300 cows means around 235 are milked on 4 Lely Astronaut A5’s that were installed in 2021. In August 2024 they installed a 2 tub Lely Vector system that feeds the milk cows, dry cows, heifers and beef stock delivering up to 19 tonnes of feed a day.

Cows are averaging about 40kg, with 3.1 visits and a 3kg per minute milk speed, they consistently produce over 9,000 litres per day. In mid-2024 a Lely Vector two tub feeding system was installed to help reduce workload.

Feeding and pushing up was taking between 4 to 6 hours a day which had become very tying and time consuming. Since the Lely Vector was installed, time spent feeding has been reduced by around 75%.

“Feeding used to take up so much of our time,” Sean reflects. “Now, with the Vector and the robots taking care of the routine work, we have more time to do our own AI, hooftrimming, field work and cow health tasks.”

“It measures the feed height every 45 minutes, pushes it up and decides when the cows need more. It mixes fresh rations based on what the cows have actually eaten, ensuring they always have the right amount of feed available.” Said Sean.

Come along to 42 Lisnamuck Road, Maghera BT46 5LD between 11 and 3pm on the 24th of April to find out more.

For more information call Lely Center Eglish on 028 8765 8507.