Farmers must repond to ammonia consultation - Elliott

Mr Elliott stated: “The draft Ammonia Strategy will no doubt have a profound impact on the vast majority of farmers across Northern Ireland, no matter what type of farm it is. That is why I cannot stress enough the importance of responding to the consultation.”

He continued: “Ammonia is and continues to be a major challenge for the farming community.

"However, the approach to reduction must be one that does not damage farm businesses and livelihoods.

Tom Elliott

"There are numerous proposals within the draft strategy that has the potential to put many farmers out of business. Particularly restrictions on ‘spreading manure within 50m of an internationally designated site’ and the increased change in slurry spreading methods which would lead to an economically unviable process.

"Therefore I would encourage all farmers to respond to the Consultation by 3rd March with their views.”

