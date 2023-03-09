Farmers receive awards for grazing and silage competitions

The event which brought members and guests together in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen rewards the top farmers from results obtained from the 2022 growing season.

The guest speaker at the dinner was Jim Freeburn, who has retired as Head of Beef and Sheep, based at Greenmount.

Announcing the results of the club’s grazing competition, Olwen Gormley, representing sponsors, Vaughan Trust said they were delighted to again support the competition which was judged by Trevor Alcorn and David Henderson, who spent two days visiting the farms entered for the competition. They reported a high standard of excellence across a diverse range of farms. Olwen encouraged more farmers to take part in this competition in future years.

Jim Freeburn (centre) guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club's annual dinner and prizegiving, chatting with club members, Philip Clarke (left) treasurer, and Alan Warnock.

The results of the grazing competition were as follows:

Dairying Section: 1 (Stevenson Cup), Kevin McGrade, Trillick; 2, Nigel Graham, Kinawley; 3, Gordon Elliott, Kesh.

Non-Dairying Section: 1 (Todd Cup), William Egerton, Rosslea; 2, Roy Mayers, Ballyreagh; 3, Connor Donaldson, Lisgoole Estate Farm. The overall winner was William Egerton.

The Silage Competition was sponsored by Barenbrug, and its UK Commercial Manager, David Linton, attended the dinner to speak about the award and announce results. He said Barenbrug have been sponsoring the competition for 17 years and supported excellence in producing top-quality fodder. The results were as follows;

David Linton (centre) of Barenbrug Uk Ltd, chatting with Harold Hamilton and his son Ian, at Fermanagh Grassland Club's annual dinner and prizegiving.

Big Bale Silage: 1(Hermon Cup), Bertie Swan; 2, David Scott; 3, Roy Mayers.

Clamp or Pit Silage: 1(Tisdall Cup), Robert Irvine; 2, James Murphy; 3 (tie), Gary Giles and David Foster.

The first prizewinners are eligible for funding for a study tour or training course.

One other important award was made. Club Chairman, Roly Graham, announced the winner of the Houston Trophy for a member of the club who has made a significant contribution to agriculture. The winner was Robert Kettyle, who runs a suckler to beef enterprise on the shores of Upper Lough Erne near Lisnaskea. He has availed of numerous agri-environment schemes, and has a number of special environmental sites on his farm. He has also adopted innovative practices on his beef farm and was featured in a video showing his farming enterprise to members of the British Grassland Society during an online presentation in 2021.

Robert Kettyle (left) winner of the Houston Trophy, awarded by the Fermanagh Grassland Club committee to an individual who has "made a significant contribution to agriculture through their famring activities" receiving his award from club chairman Roland Graham.

Jim Freeburn (right) guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club's annual dinner and prizegiving, being welcomed by club chairman, Roland Graham (left) and William Jonnston, secretary.

Prizewinners in the Fermanagh Grassland Club's Barenbrug UK Ltd. Silage Competition. Included (front, from left) Robert Irvine, winner of the Tisdall Cup; David Linton, UK Commercial Manager with Barenbrug UK Ltd.; Bertie Swan, winner of the Hermon Cup (back row) James Murphy, Gary Giles, David Foster, David Scott and Roy Mayers.