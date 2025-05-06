Farmers urged to submit Single Applications by 15 May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has encouraged farm businesses to act now and submit their Single Applications before the midnight deadline on 15 May.

A late claim penalty will occur for any submissions after this date, with the final date for applications on 9 June.

Minister Muir emphasised the importance of timely submissions, stating: “I would encourage all farmers who have yet to submit their Single Applications to do so without delay given this is integral to securing the financial viability of their businesses in the coming year.

“Completing applications ahead of the deadline ensures you will avoid late claim penalties and allow adequate time for checks to be completed so payments can be issued in a timely manner.”

stock image

Farmers can buy, sell or lease payment entitlements for 2025 up until 15 May by logging into their DAERA Online Services account. Any entitlement transfers via lease for 2025 will be restricted to one year only.

The Single Application is used to claim any of the following schemes:

n Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

n Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

n Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

n Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

n Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

n Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

n Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

n Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); and

n Protein Crop Scheme.

More information on Single Application is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/area-based-schemes-current-scheme-details-daera

Should farmers need help or guidance with their application they can call the Advisory Service Helpline on 0300 200 7848 and ask to speak with the Single Application Team. This service will also be available over the weekend of 10 & 11 May between 9am and 4pm.

Farmers should also use the Single Application and Map Service to notify DAERA of any changes to their land in 2025.

As DAERA moves towards digital communications, all members within the farm business are advised to register now with NIDA or Government Gateway for a DAERA online account, even if they use an agent. More communications from DAERA Area-based Schemes (soon to be Agricultural & Environmental Schemes Division) will be issued digitally and farmers should check their emails (including Junk folder) regularly.