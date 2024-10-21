Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers are being urged to take extra steps to avoid becoming the latest target for rural crime.

The call comes during National Rural Crime Action Week which aims to raise public awareness and help tackle crime in rural areas.

Amanda Wallbank, from Carlisle-based H&H Insurance Brokers, which specialises in agricultural and rural-based businesses, says putting measures in place to deter would-be thieves would help keep farms and rural properties safer from intruders.

Amanda said: “As the clocks go back and the long, dark evenings draw in, many people living in isolated, rural locations can often feel more vulnerable during the winter months.

Amanda Wallbank, Associate Director at H&H Insurance Brokers

“Being targeted by criminals looking to steal vehicles and equipment is a constant worry for farmers. It’s not just the fact that they could lose a valuable piece of equipment which will impact on their ability to do their job, but the knowledge that someone has trespassed on their property to take it. It means there’s often an emotional cost to rural crime as well as a financial one.

“A good first step is to view your property from the perspective of a potential criminal. What can they see from the roadside? Are gates generally open or shut? Are there any CCTV cameras in operation? Criminals may scope out a property during daytime and come back after dark to commit the crime.”

Amanda suggests security measures such as locking equipment away in a secure building when not in use; investing in a secure storage toolbox; and always locking vehicles and removing the keys. She also advises people to mark tools and equipment and register them, keeping a record of all valuable items, and to install CCTV and security lights.

“Quad bikes and small plant tools unfortunately remain a top target for thieves so it’s worth fitting a tracker or tagging system to your equipment, as well as keeping it locked away when not in use,” said Amanda. “Putting up signage to make potential criminals aware of the additional security measures is another useful deterrent.”

Amanda, who recently joined H&H Insurance Brokers as an Associate Director bringing more than 30 years’ industry experience to the firm, has been an active member of her local Farm Watch scheme in the Eden Valley in Cumbria for several years.

“Community initiatives such as Farm Watch play a vital role in the fight against rural crime through prevention, education and providing an early warning system for any suspicious activity in the area. Whether it’s sharing practical crime prevention measures or reporting suspicious activity via WhatsApp groups, they show the value in working together as a community to help tackle thefts from farms and make the countryside a safer place for people to live and work.

“If you do see any suspicious activity or are the victim of rural crime, then always report it to the police.”

H&H Insurance Brokers works with farmers and businesses across the North of England, the Scottish Borders and Wales and has offices in Carlisle, Northallerton, Durham, Hexham, Newtown St Boswells, Ruthin and Wrexham.

National Rural Crime Action Week runs until October 25. For more information visit nationalruralcrimenetwork.net