Ulster Unionist Peer Tom Elliott has said that the Farming Unions and agri sector lobbyists need to be looking towards a campaign against the draconian budget on Agricultural Property Relief of Inheritance Tax that will reach well beyond Monday evening’s event in the Eikon Centre and Tuesday’s events in London.

Lord Elliott said: “We need to ensure that farmers are aware that the recent Chancellor’s decisions will not be overturned by these two days of events alone. Change will only happen by a sustained campaign by the farming unions, agri lobby groups and the farmers themselves, with the support of the wider public.

“I note that some Welsh farmers are also planning some action at the Welsh Labour Conference on Saturday. It is important that we all realise that to change this decision will require a sustained campaign for what could be a longer period of time.

“It is also essential that options and alternatives are presented to government in a positive manner, that gives them acceptable choices to amend their plans.

“Some options could be that the starting threshold for which there is a tax liability is considerably higher than what’s in their plan; also that the active farmer criteria could be used to negate against such tax obligation. These are only some options that could be presented as alternatives to government. I’m sure many more will be on the table before this campaign is complete.”