The Krone self-propelled harvester has gone from strength to strength since it was first introduced to the island of Ireland by Farmhand in 2005.

The popularity of these harvesters is highlighted by the recent appointment of two new BiG X dealers. Irwin Brothers in Co. Fermanagh and McMullan Agri. in Co. Antrim have been appointed to supply the Krone BiG X harvester as part of their existing machinery businesses.

Irwin Brothers are a family business situated at Magheraveely, Co. Fermanagh.

“We’ve been supplying Krone machinery for over 10 years, and many of our customers already run a BiG X harvester so it’s great we can now supply them with the full line up of Krone equipment.”

McMullan Agri

Stephen Irwin, looks after machinery sales for Irwin Bros. “We take great satisfaction in delivering a high level of customer service and care, and we see this as a step towards ensuring we can continue to meet all the requirements of our customers and strengthen our futurerelationship with Farmhand."

McMullan Agri is also a family machinery business based in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim.

Looking after Krone machinery sales for McMullan Agri is Jonny McMullan: “I’m really excited to now offer our customers the BiG X. Supplying the Krone harvesters from where we are based on the North coast will make the brand more accessible for many contractors in our area,” Jonny explained.

“We pride ourselves in supplying our customers with a quality product and with Krone’s commitment to research and development I’m confident we are offering the best there is.

Irwin Brothers

“We are proud to extend our partnership with both of these dealers, they have already been doing an excellent job for our brands and provide exceptional service and back up,” said Stephen Scrivener, sales Director of Farmhand.

“We are excited to see how they can progress the future of BiG X in the North,” continued Stephen Scrivener.

​For more information on the machinery available contact Stephen Irwin on +44 7977183891 or Jonny McMullan on +44 7522 426847 or Cormac Megaw from Farmhand on +353 87 905 5393

Irwin Brothers

Unique Features of Krone BiG X at a Glance

- Varistream: unique to Krone the chopping drum floor and cutter head are spring loaded to deliver blockage-free, smooth operation in the heaviest Irish crops

- Stream Control: the operator can adjust the blow from the cab quickly and easily

- 6 Feed Rollers: apply a huge 4.5t of pressure to the crop ensuring it is delivered to the drum lump free – an 820mm gap with metal/rock detector protects the harvester from foreign objects.

- 4 wheel drive and a rear steering axle with spring suspension as standard provides unbeatable operator comfort.