Farming for the future: Paul Fegan and ABP PRISM

County Down hill farmer Paul Fegan

Across Northern Ireland, a growing number of beef and sheep farmers are working on practical solutions to improve sustainability on their farms - without compromising productivity or profitability.

One such initiative that has been funded by ABP to improve the sustainability of red meat is PRISM 2030.

County Down hill farmer Paul Fegan is one of the Northern Irish participants in the programme.

PRISM 2030 stands for Programme for the Improvement in Sustainability of Red Meat). It’s one way in which ABP is working with its farmer-suppliers to demonstrate improvements in sustainability can be achieved across the supply chain. With an initial £1.5 million investment, the programme is currently working with 350 farmers across the UK, including 52 in Northern Ireland. It aims to support farmers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving soil and grassland management, enhancing biodiversity, and ultimately making farms more resilient and profitable.

For Paul, whose farm stretches across 210 acres on the northern slopes of Slieve Croob, sustainability has always been a multi-generational family value. The farm combines a suckler beef and sheep systems with 60 suckler cross cows and approximately 280 ewes and ewe lambs. Cows are served to Saler and Charolais bulls whilst Paul opts for Limousin and Shorthorn bulls on his maiden heifers. The breeding ewe flock is highly cross bred with favoured breeds being Cheviot, Mule and Blackface ewes running with 4 Rams (SuffolkXTexel, Blue Leciester & Beltex).

Through these selected breeds, Paul has bred livestock to suit his system and his land type.

Paul manages his grassland using a rotational grazing system split into over 65 small paddocks. He has also planted more than 2.5km of new hedgerows and restored another 2.5km to improve shelter, encourage wildlife, and support grassland structure. Whilst six acres of native woodland has been nurtured over the years.

Through engaging with PRISM’s grant funding, Paul received support to apply lime to his fields, helping to correct soil pH and boost microbial activity.

“If the soil is right, everything else follows,” he says. “Healthy soil makes for better forage, which supports healthier stock and reduces reliance on expensive inputs.”

Beyond the numbers, Paul believes that the signs of success on his grassland hill farm can often be found in nature itself. He talks about swallows sweeping through cattle on a summer evening, birdsong in the sheds on frosty mornings, and autumn fields glistening with cobwebs.

“If you go out in a summer’s day and see the swallows swooping in through the cattle or when you go out on a nice calm autumn morning and the fields are covered in a layer of silk-like dew. The spiders’ cobwebs are just rippling over the grass. That’s the sort of thing that gives a farmer satisfaction.

“That’s what farming is about for me. It’s a holistic approach to farming, it’s about producing good, nutritious food but it’s also about having a good, vibrant rural culture and being part of a rural community.”

Paul isn’t the only farmer seeing real benefits through PRISM. Dale Orr, who farms near Strangford, is using renewable energy, mixed-species swards, and improved livestock housing to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. A long-time organic farmer, Dale has found that a paddock grazing system and clover-rich grassland have allowed him to eliminate chemical fertilisers and reduce the need for imported feed.

Likewise, Sam Chesney, well known in the industry for his innovation, is using PRISM data to push his performance even further. Sam runs a suckler-to-beef system in Kircubbin and is focused on genetics, grass utilisation, and improving carcass weights while cutting emissions. He sees PRISM as a way to back up good practice with reliable data.

One of the standout features of PRISM is that it’s practical. Each farm involved has had its carbon footprint assessed and received a tailored plan for improvement. The focus is on five key areas: improving pastures, reducing age at slaughter, improving livestock health and fertility, reducing fuel use, and using by-product feeds where possible. Farmers can also apply for a sustainability grant of up to £1,000 for equipment that supports environmental improvements.

Alongside one-to-one support, the programme encourages knowledge sharing, with regular webinars, on-farm meetings and email updates.

For Paul Fegan, the benefits of PRISM go well beyond the grant or the reports.

“What it gives you is the reassurance that the steps you’re taking are actually making a difference,” he says. “It’s about better farming—more efficient, more resilient, and more rewarding in every sense.”