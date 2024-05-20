Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFBI are delighted to welcome farmers and the wider agri-industry to our upcoming open days called “Farming for the Future” on 18th and 19th June, to be held at their Hillsborough site.

This is a major event in the farming calendar to highlight how the latest AFBI research underpins future sustainability of our industry. This is particularly prevalent due to current challenges facing the agri-industry including the need to reduce greenhouse gases, ammonia emissions and work to improve water quality and increase biodiversity.

Tuesday 18th June will focus on dairy systems, while Wednesday 19th June will focus on beef and sheep systems. Guided tours will be available at half hourly intervals on both days; leaving from between 10am to 2.30pm on 18th and 1pm to 5.30pm on 19th. These tours will feature both AFBI scientists and invited guest speakers and will last approximately 1.5 hours. Topics include soil health, slurry management, grassland, animal genetics, nutrition and heifer rearing (on the 18th), with suckler herd fertility being included on the 19th.

After the guided tour, there will opportunities to choose to go on a Feature Tour to the Biomass Connect Platform and a series of focus areas where AFBI scientists and CAFRE development advisers will be on-hand to discuss wider themes within these topics and others such as animal health and welfare. The wider agri-industry will also be present in a village area where farmers can engage with stakeholders in areas such health and safety on-farm, education courses available in the agri-food sector and farmer’s wellbeing to name a few. There will be lots to see, so all are welcome to come and spend a few hours or longer as it suits. The events will close at 5.15pm on the 18th June and 8.15pm on the 19th June.

Dr Denise Lowe (Co-ordinator of the Open Days, AFBI Hillsborough), Professor Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI Director) and Mr Chris Armour (AFBI Comms) discuss the upcoming “Farming for the Future” Open Days at AFBI Hillsborough on 18-19 June

Car parking will be in the Hillsborough Castle carpark off the A1 dual carriageway and visitors will be bused to the event.