Farming with Nature Transition Scheme now open for applications

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir has announced the new Farming with Nature Transition Scheme is open for applications.

The Scheme forms part of the Farming with Nature Package within the Sustainable Agriculture Programme and aims to support biodiversity on farms by funding a range of environmental actions.

Minister Muir said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme. It will assist farm businesses to implement actions that will deliver additional habitats, protect watercourses, provide green infrastructure for nature corridors, and increase carbon sequestration.

“Protecting and restoring our natural environment is one of my key priorities and Farming with Nature is a flagship package within the Sustainable Agriculture Programme that will support the scaling up of nature friendly farming delivering environmental public goods, alongside food production.

The Minister continued: “I would encourage all those eligible to consider applying to this Scheme.”

To be eligible, farm businesses must have a DAERA Category 1 or 2 Business Identification Number and not currently have a live Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) agreement.

Farm businesses can receive up to £9,500 in 2025/26 to undertake a range of environmental actions: planting new hedges and farmland trees, establishing riparian buffers, multi-species winter cover crop and retaining winter stubble. Items to support the implementation these environmental actions are also available.

Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Monday 4 August 2025.

Applications can be made via an online application, which can be accessed through DAERA Online Services at [https://www2.daera-ni.gov.uk/AuthWeb/auth/login/DAERAOnlineServices/2/]

Full details of the Scheme, including technical videos, guidance sheets and payment rates are available on the DAERA website at [https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/farming-nature-package]

If farm businesses require further help or guidance with an application, they should call DAERA’s Advisory Service helpline on 0300 200 7848 or e-mail: [email protected].