Farmland values expected to hold firm following small rise in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK farmland market continued to demonstrate resilience in 2024 with small rises in the value of arable and grassland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year-end figures from national property consultancy Carter Jonas show cropping land rising 1.4% to an average of £9,722/acre, while pasture pushed up 1.8% to £7,889/acre.

Values have risen each quarter for nearly four years – something Head of Rural Agency, Andrew Chandler, says is a sign of the market’s resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the rate of annual growth in arable and pasture has moderated from its recent highs, the data reflects the sustained investor confidence in farmland assets we see throughout the country,” Mr Chandler said.

Head of Rural Agency, Andrew Chandler

“This is underpinned by the market’s strong fundamentals, including a diverse range of buyers, the significant presence of rollover funds and available cash, and a long-term shortage in supply.”

Although the autumn budget dominated discussions during the final quarter of the year, Mr Chandler says the impact on supply and demand has been limited so far.

“While the full impact of the changes remains unclear, we do not anticipate a significant market reaction ahead of April 2026 when the change is effective,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking forward to 2025, Mr Chandler believes there are many reasons to be optimistic about the year ahead.

Oxford Economics had forecasted that the Bank Rate will fall to 3.75% by the end of 2025 (from 4.75% at the start of the year). The key uncertainty is the timing and extent of these reductions. Lower borrowing costs should further expand the pool of investors willing to take on finance and positively impact cash flows for those with debt, potentially allowing for reinvestment or expansion and slowing the number of debt-driven sales.

Demand remains evident from farming businesses purchasing at scale, particularly where infrastructure is already in place and capital investment is not required, or there are existing income streams.

Rollover buyers, who benefit from Business Asset Rollover Relief if they reinvest proceeds from a sale within three years, continue to be a key source of demand. Many of these buyers have sold land for development purposes and have cash ready to reinvest but are yet to find a suitable investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chandler said: “Private natural capital markets – notably the biodiversity net gain market – continue to develop, and some regions are seeing increased interest from ‘green’ investors.”

New supply has increased slightly over the past year, but Mr Chandler does not anticipate oversupply in the future and believes the market will remain well-balanced.

“That said, a more polarised market has been emerging, with both smaller and larger assets in good locations generally performing well and exceeding guide prices, while other parcels may have to re-evaluate their pricing,” he adds.

The full Carter Jonas Farmland Market Update is available online.