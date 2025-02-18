Farmstock Genetics leads Salers sale with overall champion Cumbrian Texas

The Walling family from Farmstock genetics picked up Supreme at Stirling Bull Sales February 2025.

Judge Stephen Maginn from Northern Ireland who runs the noted Lisnamaul Salers herd found his overall champion in Cumbrian Texas. Texas a Manor Lane Napoleon sired bull born May 2023 Cumbrian Texas went on to sell for top price of 9,500gns selling to Drennan, Wigtownshire.

The Reserve overall Champion spot was awarded to Gill & Malcom Pye from Rednock Estate with Rednock Tripoli. Rednock Tripoli is an April 2023 born bull sired by Drumaglea Kes and he sold for 5,000gns to Mahaar Farm, Stranraer. The Second top price of the day went to another bull from Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Trident. Trident a March 2023 born bull sired by Halley went to Muir, Orkney for 6,000gns.

Whitebog Tom from A. Mackenzie was next in the money. Tom, an April 2023 born bull sired by Napoleon sold well for 5,800gns and heading home with Woolhouse Church Farm, Rotherham. In the ring next was Cammock Thingummyjig, another March 2023 born bull who is sired by Drumaglea Kingpin sold for 5,500gns to Mitchell, Berwickshire.

The youngest bull in the sale Darnford Trojan from David Watson was a June 2023 born bull sired by the French Import bull Nicky sold for 5,200gns also heading to Orkney. Selling for 5,000gns again was Gill & Malcolm Pye with Rednock Toledo another April 2023 born bull sired by Drumaglea Kes who heads home with the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

The First prize bull in class one who also stood Senior Champion went to Rigel Pedigree, Rigel Triumph Poll who is a March 2023 born bull sired by Lascaux, Rigel Triumph Poll then went on to sell for 4,500gns also heading home with Drennan, Wigtownshire. Rigel Pedigree also had the second prize bull in this class who also stood Reserve Senior Champion with Rigel Stud Muffin Pol. Stud Muffin who was also sired by Lascaux went on to sell for 4,200gns to Hodge, Ayrshire.

SHOW RESULTS

Class One Senior: 1st Lot 522 Rigel Pedigree Rigel Triumph Poll; 2nd Lot 516 Rigel Pedigree Rigel Stud Muffin Poll; 3rd Lot 521 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Travolta Poll; 4th Lot 525 Niall & Katie Blair Cammock Thingummyjig; 5th Lot 524 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Trident

Class Two Junior: 1st Lot 534 Farmstock Genetics Cumbrian Texas; 2nd Lot 527 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Tripoli; 3rd Lot 528 Livesey Farming Cleuchhead TED; 4th Lot 530 Mr. A. MacKenzie Whitebog Tom; 5th Lot 531 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Toledo; 6th Lot 536 David Watson Darnford Trojan

Overall Champion Lot 534 Farmstock Genetics Cumbrian Texas

Reserve Overall Champion Lot 527 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Tripoli

Prices:

Lot 516 Rigel Pedigree Rigel Stud Muffin Poll 4,200gns

Lot 522 Rigel Pedigree Rigel Triumph Poll 4,500gns

Lot 524 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Trident 6,000gns

Lot 525 Niall & Katie Blair Cammock Thingummyjig 5,500gns

Lot 527 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Tripoli 5,000gns

Lot 529 Livesey Farming Cleuchhead Titan 4,500gns

Lot 530 Mr. A. MacKenzie Whitebog Tom 5,800gns

Lot 531 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Toledo 5,000gns

Lot 532 Gill & Malcolm Pye Rednock Toga Poll 4,000gns

Lot 534 Farmstock Genetics Cumbrian Texas 9,500gns

Lot 535 David Watson Darnford Troy 4,500gns