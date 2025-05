Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a super show of cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday.

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 5 months old, topped to £890 for Angus Bull Calf for a Kilkeel Farmer, Weanling Bulls calves topped to £1280 for a 498kg from a Castlewellan Farmer. Fat cows topped £1920 for 884kg, Blue, Dairy Heifers topped at £2350, Cow and Calves topped £1500, Heifers topped £1360 for 524kg Blue, Bullocks Topped at £1740 for 668kg Simmental.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £890, Loughbrickland Farmer Angus at £700, Lisburn Farmer Limousin at £610, Angus at £480, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £450, Lisburn Farmer Hereford at £420, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £415, Loughbrickland Farmer Blue at £400, Warrenpoint Farmer FCK at £ 395, Armagh Farmer Limousin at £390,

Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £550, Hereford at £510, Limousin at £500, Angus at £500, Angus at £500, Waringstown Farmer Limousin at £500, Kilkeel Farmer Blue at £450, Lisburn Farmer Angus at £440, Newry Farmer Simmental at £435, Armagh Farmer Angus at £420.

WEANLING Male Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 498k at £1280, Clough Farmer Limousin 394k at £1200, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 422k at £1190, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 434k at £1160, Clough Farmer Limousin 420k at £1150, Lurgan Farmer Charolais 298k at £1130, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 380k at £1130, Angus 408k at £1110, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 408k at £1100, Banbridge Farmer Blue 416k at £1090.

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 408k at £1160, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 400k at £1100, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 400k at £1090, Limousin 396k at £1000, Katesbridge Farmer Charolais 324k at £1000, Armagh Farmer Angus 400k at £1000, Blue 438k at £1000, Loughbrickland Farmer Angus 392k at £930, Dromara Farmer Limousin 440k at £930, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 404k at £930,

Fat Cows: Katesbridge Farmer Blue 884k at £1920, Ballynahinch Farmer Blue 812k at £1900, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 784k at £1790, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 866k at £1760, Simmental 708k at £1610, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 616k at £1280, Katesbridge Farmer Blue 690k at £1250, Rathfriland Farmer Shorthorn 666k at £990, Newcastle Farmer Angus 556k at £900, Banbridge Farmer blue 610k at £720.

Dairy Heifers: Banbridge Farmer Hol at £2350, Mullaghbawn Farmer Shorthorn at £2350, Shorthorn at £2300, Banbridge Farmer Hol at £2150, Hol at £2000, Hol at £1850, Hol at £1850, Hol at £1800, Mullaghbawn Farmer Shorthorn at £1600.

Cows and Calves: Hillsborough Farmer Simmental cow and Simmental Calf at £1500, Simmental cow and Simmental Calf at £1400.

Heifers: Banbridge Farmer Blue 524k at £1360, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 514k at £1310, Dromara Farmer Limousin 418k at £1290, Limousin 452k at £1270, Limousin 426K at £1260, Hillsborough Farmer Shorthorn 522k at £1240, Ballymartin Farmer Charolais 428k at £1240, Dromara Farmer Limousin 458k at £1230. Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 452k at £1220, Dromara Farmer Limousin 438k at £1200.

Bullocks: Hillsborough Farmer Simmental 668k at £1740, Ballymartin Farmer Limousin 590k at £1740, Limousin 556k at £1680, Hillsborough Farmer Simmental 628k at £1670, Ballymartin Farmer Limousin 522k at £1670, Hillsborough Farmer Simmental 558k at £1660, Simmental 634k at £1610, Simmental 560k at £1600, Blue 586k at £1560, Simmental 548k at £1520.

Breeding rams sell to a top of £290

Tuesday evening saw a good show of sheep selling to a good trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £7.21 a kilo for 15.4kg at £111, Fat ewes topped at £148. More ewes over the £146 mark this week with plainer ewes from £126 to £144.

Spring Lambs: Banbridge Farmer 34k at £155, Dromara Farmer 29k at £150, Banbridge Farmer 30k at £147, Clough Farmer 27.9k at £143, Castlewellan Farmer 25.2k at £142, Corbet Farmer 26.2k at £140, Hilltown Farmer 26.2k at £140, Castlewellan Farmer 24.8k at £140,

FAT EWES: Leitrim Farmer at £148, Tandragee Farmer at £146, Dromara Farmer at £144, Kiloo Farmer at £144, Newry farmer at £136, Kilkeel Farmer at £134, Banbridge Farmer at £130, Kilkeel Farmer at £128, Tandragee Farmer at £126, Leitrim Farmer at £126.

FAT RAMS: Banbridge Farmer at £150, £126,

BREEDING RAMS: Newry Farmer at £290, Banbridge Farmer at £200, Downpatrick Farmer at £160. All Breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.