Fat cows sell to a top of £2920 at Rathfriland Co-Op

There was a mighty show of cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday.

The Dropped calf section was a roaring trade, contained calves up to 6 months old. Topped to £1150 for an Angus Bull Calf for a Ballyward Farmer.

Weanling Bulls calves topped to £2030 for a 530kg from a Legananny Farmer.

Fat Cows topped £2980 for 766kg, Blonde, Suckler cows topped £1760, Dairy stock topped £2000, Heifers topped £2640 for 686kg Limousin, Bullock’s topped at £2600 for 706kg Charolais.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK,

Bull Calves

Ballyward Farmer Angus at £1150, Angus at £1080, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £960, Newcastle Farmer Blue at £900, Annalong Farmer MBE at £870, Blue at £850, Dromara Farmer Blue at £790, Banbridge Farmer Friesian at £790.

Heifer Calves

Ballyward Farmer Angus at £1030, Angus at £990, Annalong Farmer Blue at £770, Angus at £760, Dromore Farmer Charolais at £560, Dromara Angus at £500.

WEANLING Male Calves

Legananny Farmer Charolais 530k at £2030, Charolais 508k at £2020, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 486k at £1980, Annalong Farmer Limousin 496k at £1890, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 448k at £1700, Angus 412k at £1660, Angus 398k at £1640, Banbridge Farmer Blue 430k at £1580, Leitrim Farmer Limousin 408k at £1570, Banbridge Farmer Blue 382k at £1480.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Banbridge Farmer Angus 466k at £1640, Garvaghy Farmer Hereford 418k at £1570, Banbridge Farmer Blue 390k at £1560, Garvaghy Farmer Angus 394k at £1540, Tandragee Farmer Blue 392k at £1540, Shorthorn 478k at £1520, Blue 402k at £1510, Blue 354k at £1500, Annalong Farmer Charolais 360k at £1490, Banbridge Farmer Blue 346k at £1480.

Fat Cows

Corbet Farmer Blonde 766k at £2980, Katesbridge Farmer Blue Bull 958k at £2850, Corbet Farmer Limousin 754k at £2255, Waringstown Farmer Hereford 790k at £2130, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 484k at £1890, Dromara Farmer Simmental 644k at £1875, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 620k at £1820, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 586k at £1790, Rathfriland Farmer Blue 536k at £1695, Castlewellan Farmer Shorthorn 544k at £1480.

Sucklers cows

Leitrim Farmer Hereford cow and Limousin Calf at £1760

Breeding Bulls: Banbridge Farmer Saler at £2760,

Dairy Stock: Kilkeel Farmer Friesian at £2000, Friesian at £1800, Friesian at £1750.

Heifers

Dromara Farmer Limousin 686k at £2640, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 658k at £2380, Dromara Farmer Angus 670k at £2370, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 648k at £2320, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 564k at £2310, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 668k at £2300, Angus 632k at £2290, Angus 618k at £2280, Banbridge Farmer Limousin 602k at £2270, Angus 608k at £2150.

Bullocks

Dromara Farmer Charolais 706k at £2600, Newry Farmer Angus 668k at £2410, Dromore Farmer Limousin 546k at £2150, Dromara Farmer Charolais 562k at £2140, Charolais 494k at £2130, Charolais 472k at £2080, Annalong Farmer Charolais 532k at £2080, Dromara Farmer Limousin 450k at £1990, Banbridge Farmer Angus 534k at £1940, Angus 512k at £1810.

Ewes and lambs sell to a top of £340

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town, Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Newry farmer topped the sale at £6.77 a kilo for 22.6kg at £153, Fat ewes topped at £288. More ewes over the £284 mark this week with plainer ewes from £250 to £280.

Spring Lambs

Kilkeel Farmer 24k at £160, Rathfriland Farmer 25k at £160, Banbridge Farmer 25k at £158, Dromara Farmer 31k at £158, Kilkeel Farmer 23.7k at £156, Kilkeel Farmer 26k at £155, Ballyward Farmer 24k at £155, Kilkeel Farmer 24k at £154, Newry Farmer 22.6k at £153, Castlewellan Farmer 27k at £152.

Hoggets

Kilkeel Farmer 30.5k at £171, Kilkeel Farmer 31.5k at £167, Castlewellan Farmer 32.4k at £167, Ballyward Farmer 28k at £157, Dromara Farmer 27.5k at £156, Castlewellan Farmer 29k at £155, Kilkeel Farmer 25.7k at £150, Dromara Farmer 26k at £148, Gilford Farmer 23.5k at £140, Kilkeel Farmer 23.7k at £137.

FAT EWES

Dromara Farmer at £288, Rathfriland Farmer at £284, Kilkeel farmer at £280, Ardaragh Farmer at £278, Banbridge Farmer at £270, Rathfriland Farmer at £262, Katesbridge Farmer at £256, at £254, Ballyward Farmer at £250, Banbridge Farmer at £250.

FAT RAMS

Loughbrickland Farmer at £230, Clough farmer at £210, Castlewellan Farmer at £152, Tandragee Farmer at £175, at £170, Dromore Farmer at £164.

Ewes and Lambs

Dromore Farmer 1 ewe & 2 lamb at £340, Dromara Farmer 1 ewe & 2 lambs at £320, Dromara Farmer 1ewe & 2 Lambs at £305, Dromara farmer 1 ewe & 2 lambs at £300, Dromore Farmer 1 ewe & 2 lambs at £300, Dromara Farmer 1 ewe & 2 lambs at £280.